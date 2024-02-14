Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Instacart to cut 250 jobs as slowing ad biz counters upbeat Q1 forecast

Ad and other revenues increased 7 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared with a 19 per cent growth in the previous quarter

jobs, resume, employment

Representational image

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Instacart forecast on Tuesday its first-quarter gross transaction value (GTV) and core profit above estimates due to an uptick in grocery orders, and said it plans to cut 250 jobs, or 7 per cent of its workforce, to focus on "promising" initiatives.
Shares of Instacart reversed course to be down about 5 per cent after the bell following Instacart's lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on slowing advertisement business.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As of June 30, Instacart had 3,486 employees, according to a regulatory filing.
"We are seeing (some weakness among advertisers) in pockets, but it is not widespread," said CEO Fidji Simo on a post-earnings call.
Ad and other revenues increased 7 per cent in thwae fourth quarter, compared with a 19 per cent growth in the previous quarter.
"Advertising business has slowed down," CFRA Research's Arun Sundaram said, adding that this would cause a bit of concern because it was historically a very fast growing and high-margin business for the company.
Total revenue rose 6 per cent to $803 million, falling short of analysts' expectations of $804.2 million.
Transaction revenue growth slowed sequentially to 6 per cent, as Instacart offered more incentives and promotions to attract customers, especially during the holiday season, amid stiff competition from rivals such as DoorDash, UberEats, Amazon.com and Walmart.
Total orders rose 5 per cent to 70.1 million in the reported quarter as the grocery-delivery company also saw growth among its newer customer base.
The company expects current-quarter GTV - a key industry metric that shows the value of products sold based on prices shown on Instacart - to come between $8 billion and $8.2 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $7.92 billion.
It sees adjusted EBITDA between $150 million and $160 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $151.6 million, according to LSEG data.
The firm said it authorized an additional $500 million share repurchase program and expects to generate positive operating cash flow this year.

Also Read

Instacart founder Apoorva Mehta exits with $1.1 bn fortune after IPO

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Day 6; Check the best deals to crack

Walmart experiments with AI to enhance customers' shopping experiences

Grocery delivery app Instacart aims for up to $7.7 bn valuation in US IPO

Apple's longest-serving designer to depart company, adding to exodus

Jeff Bezos sells $4 bn of Amazon shares, cashes in on Amazon rally

Seeking a change of guard: Key investors likely to drag Byju's to NCLT

Zee Entertainment aspires for 8-10 pc revenue growth, says Goenka

Paytm's tentative timeline to restart loan sanctioning ends on Feb 14

Topics : advertising advertisements Brands advertising Walmart Amazon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon