Agro Tech Foods acquires 100% stake in Del Monte Foods from Bharti Group

The acquisition, valued at Rs 1,300 crore, will be completed within nine months, Agro Tech Foods, stated in an exchange filing

With this transaction, both Bharti and DMPL will receive shares of ATFL as consideration. | Representational

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Agro Tech Foods (ATFL), the maker of ACT II popcorn announced the 100 per cent acquisition of Del Monte Foods (DMFPL) while also announcing a rebrand into Sundrop Brands, on Thursday.
 
The acquisition, valued at Rs 1,300 crore, will be completed within nine months, Agro Tech Foods, stated in an exchange filing.
 
Del Monte Foods is a joint venture between the Bharti Group (owning 59.29 per cent stake) and Del Monte Pacific Limited (DMPL), which owns 40.71 per cent.
 
“With this transaction, both Bharti and DMPL will receive shares of ATFL as consideration and will become public shareholders of ATFL post the transaction. Additionally, ATFL (through DMFPL) will acquire an exclusive, perpetual license for the Del Monte brand in India,” stated a release issued by the company.
 
 
Agro Tech Foods aims to leverage Del Monte Food’s product range –which includes an Italian range, sauces, ketchup, dips and spreads etc – to enhance its presence across retail and food services sectors. The transaction will also help the company to expand its reach to traditional retail, modern retail, quick-service restaurants and food services customers.
 
Moreover, ATFL also gains access to Del Monte’s manufacturing and research and development facility at Hosur in Tamil Nadu and in Ludhiana, Punjab.

The company also announced the appointment of Nitish Bajaj the group Managing director of the rebranded entity.
 
 “We are thrilled to welcome Del Monte Foods into the Sundrop Brands family. This partnership aligns perfectly with our enhanced vision of bringing joyful food experiences to the modern consumer. Working closely with Nitish Bajaj, we intend to deliver maximum value to all stakeholders,” said Asheesh Kumar Sharma, chief executive officer and executive director, Agro Tech Foods Limited in the release.
 
“Bharti is excited to announce the combination of ATFL and Del Monte Foods Private Limited, making Bharti the second largest shareholder in the combined platform. This transaction is set to bolster the scale and margin profile of the platform, potentially accelerating shareholder returns and offering a more diverse portfolio of high quality products to consumers. We look forward to the exciting journey ahead,” stated Harjeet Kohli, joint managing director at Bharti Enterprises.

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

