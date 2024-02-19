Sensex (    %)
                        
AI sales platform Kanlet raises $400,000 in pre-seed funding led by Suvan

Company that provides data and insights for B2B sales will use the financing for product development, marketing

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Kanlet.ai, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to assist other companies' sales, has raised $400,000 in pre-seed funding led by Suvan Ventures and angel investors.

The money will be "strategically allocated" in product development, sales and marketing, and talent acquisition, said the company in a statement. “At Kanlet, our mission is to develop an advanced data infrastructure that allows B2B [business-to-business] companies to put their go-to-market (GTM) motions on autopilot. Kanlet is solving this problem by offering AI-powered automation that identifies the best buyers and sales triggers and helps you act on those with relevancy,” said Satish Patil, founder of Kanlet.
The company’s AI-powered platform identifies buyers and "sales triggers" to help companies act on those with relevancy. “The platform identifies right-fit buyers, tracks them for relationship triggers and buying intent, and surfaces them as warm leads in the sales pipeline.” Kanlet then automates outreach with personalisation (using Generative AI). The insights on relationships, intent, and personalisation in prospecting provides an advantage to sales teams of software as a service, enterprise SaaS, and technology product companies.

Kanlet was founded in 2023 by Patil, an entrepreneur with more than 12 years of experience in building AI-powered enterprise software products and solutions.

"Kanlet.ai has a strong product differentiation offering with the ability to offer modules for firmographic data, technographic data, buyer tracking, user intent tracking, and relationship intelligence," said Radhesh Kannumury, founder of Suvan Ventures.

The global sales intelligence market size was worth $5.60 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $17.11 billion by 2030. It is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4 per cent till 2030, according to analysis by Emergen Research.

Artificial intelligence b2b connect B2B startups Startup funding Angel investors

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

