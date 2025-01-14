Business Standard

Aim to have 25% share in Indian e-com cargo market: DHL E-commerce CEO

Aim to have 25% share in Indian e-com cargo market: DHL E-commerce CEO

Logistics firm Blue Dart, part of the DHL Group, specialises in fast ground deliveries for e-commerce items

Pablo Ciano said the second step involves "heavy" investments in customer-facing technology to ensure the delivery app provides complete information to both the sender and the receiver.

Deepak Patel
Jan 14 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

About 8 per cent of the e-commerce cargo shipments in India are currently handled by Blue Dart, and the company aims to increase this share to about 25 per cent in the next five years, Pablo Ciano, Global CEO, DHL E-commerce, told Business Standard on Tuesday.
 
Logistics firm Blue Dart, part of the DHL Group, specialises in fast ground deliveries for e-commerce items.
 
Independent players, including Blue Dart, handle approximately six million e-commerce shipments daily within India, while in-house operators such as Amazon manage about eight million shipments per day.
 
"The new integrated facility in Bijwasan, Delhi—which was inaugurated on Tuesday—has the ability to process 200,000 e-commerce shipments every day. And that is only one example of the infrastructure that we are putting in place. We are going to continue growing and investing. So, our aim is to have approximately 20 to 25 per cent market share in the next five years," he stated.
 
 
"We are moving steadily towards that, and we have all the ingredients right. We are building infrastructure to capture the market, and we have a great team with a very high level of service quality," he added.

Ciano detailed the various steps the company is taking to achieve this goal. He said the facility inaugurated at Bijwasan is a "mid-level" one, and in July this year, the company will be opening its "main hub" for surface transport in northern India. The "main hub" will handle only ground shipments (and not air shipments) and will be about 2.5 times bigger than the Bijwasan facility. "This is another example of how we are expanding capacities...such expansion is happening across the country," he stated.
 
He said the second step involves "heavy" investments in customer-facing technology to ensure the delivery app provides complete information to both the sender and the receiver.
 
The third step is the expansion of air capacity. "We are going to modernise six of the eight freighters we have today in India, which will allow us to carry approximately 30 to 40 per cent more volume. The new aircraft will have wider bodies, enabling us to transport more cargo," Ciano noted.
 
Blue Dart, part of the DHL Group, operates a total of eight planes—six B757s, each with a capacity of about 30,000 tonnes, and two B737s, each with a capacity of about 45,000 tonnes. Ciano said the capacity of the six B757 planes will be increased by about 50 per cent within the next three to five years, bringing them to the level of the B737 aircraft.
 
The fourth step, according to Ciano, involves launching an "export deferred cross-border product" service for e-commerce within the next 12 months. "Today, our sister company, DHL Express, has an express deferred cross-border product service. We will also launch a similar service to connect India to the rest of the world," he mentioned. 
Exporting a deferred cross-border product involves paying export duty for a product at a later date, usually within 60 days of the product leaving the country. The exporter must meet certain conditions to request a deferral.
 

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

