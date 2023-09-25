Air India enters into codeshare pact with its subsidiary AIX Connect

Tata Group-owned Air India has entered into a codeshare pact with its subsidiary AIX Connect and initially, the pact will cover more than 100 flights a day on 21 routes.

"The codeshare implementation enables Air India guests to connect seamlessly on AIX Connect's route network to and from over 80 points across Air India's extensive domestic and international network," a statement said on Monday.

AIX Connect is in the process of being merged with Air India Express to create a single low-cost carrier within the Tata group's airline business.

According to the statement, Air India will add its 'AI' designator code to over 100 flights a day operated by AIX Connect on 21 routes.

"More routes under the codeshare agreement will be added progressively. Bookings for the codeshare flights are being opened across points of sale, for travel starting 27 September 2023," it said.

With the latest codeshare pact, Air India has expanded its domestic route network to four new domestic destinations -- Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, and Surat -- in addition to the common destinations between the two airlines' route networks.

Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations.