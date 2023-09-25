close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

NCLAT to hear Google's appeal against Rs 936 crore penalty from Nov 28

The appellate tribunal has asked the parties in the case to submit their responses within four weeks

Google Play

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday said it will start hearing from 28 November Google's appeal against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) order imposing a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on the tech giant for abusing its dominant position through its Play Store policies.

The appellate tribunal has asked the parties in the case to submit their responses within four weeks.

Google had approached the NCLAT seeking a stay on the CCI's 25 October order that imposed a fine of Rs 936.44 crore on it and asked Google to cease and desist from abusive practices in the Play Store.

The case pertains to a Google Play Store policy that requires all app developers to only use Google Play's billing system (GPBS) to charge customers. GPBS was not only used for receiving payments from apps but also for in-app purchases.

After Google started charging a 30 per cent commission in 2020 for Play Store transactions, some app developers filed a complaint with the CCI, prompting the action.

The appellate tribunal on 11 January did not grant relief to Google and posted the matter for April. Google had then approached the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order but later withdrew its case.

Also Read

NCLAT upholds Competition Commission's Rs 1,337 crore penalty on Google

Competition body reviewing report on Apple app store billing policy

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Relief to Disney+ Hotstar from Madras high court in Google billing matter

Google 'repeatedly disobeying' CCI's orders on billing: Startup think tank

Moody's upgrade Tata Steel to investment grade on debt reduction efforts

Strides Pharma to spin off CDMO, gelatin business into separate entity

HC issues fresh notice to BBC on plea regarding documentary on PM Modi

Shyam Metalics to foray into lithium ion battery-grade aluminum production

Essar Oil UK division Vertex Hydrogen to change name to EET Hydrogen


The chairperson's court of NCLAT will now hear the case.

Topics : Google Google Play Store NCLAT CCI

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon