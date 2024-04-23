Business Standard
Air India enters into codeshare pact with Japan's All Nippon Airways

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Air India has entered into a codeshare partnership with Japan's All Nippon Airways.
With the codeshare, effective for travel from May 23, Air India and All Nippon Airways passengers can fly to their desired destination by combining those flights between India and Japan with a single ticket.
Air India will add its 'AI' designator code on ANA's flights between Tokyo Haneda and Delhi as well as Tokyo Narita and Mumbai.
ANA will add its 'NH' designator code on Air India's flight between Tokyo Narita and Delhi, a release said on Tuesday.
Both airlines are considering further expanding their cooperation on additional routes. Now, Tata Group-owned Air India, which is expanding its presence, has codeshare partnerships with 15 airlines, including ANA .

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India Japan Tokyo

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

