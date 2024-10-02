Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Air India introduces new policy on room sharing, allowances for cabin crew

Air India introduces new policy on room sharing, allowances for cabin crew

Among other changes, the source in the know said the allowances for cabin crew of international flights will be increased from USD 75-125 bracket to USD 85-135 bracket

Air India

The merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express was completed on October 1 while the integration of Vistara with Air India will be completed next month. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India is introducing a revised policy for the cabin crew members of domestic and international flights, wherein certain sections of the members will have to share rooms during layovers, according to a source.

The revised policy will also be applicable for Air India Express, which has merged AIX Connect with itself.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among other changes, the source in the know said the allowances for cabin crew of international flights will be increased from USD 75-125 bracket to USD 85-135 bracket.

There is no change in the allowances for the cabin crew of domestic flights.

 

An airline spokesperson said that with the merger of Air India and Vistara formalising, there is a need to harmonise these policies for employees of both the organisations.

"As part of that exercise, we have communicated the changes applicable to Air India employees. The revised compensation and benefits continue to be competitive and benchmarked to industry standards," the spokesperson told PTI in a statement.

More From This Section

Marico

Consolidated revenue growth in Q2 remained in high single-digits: Marico

Flight, plane, Airplane

Air Kerala appoints seasoned aviator C S Randhawa as VP for operations

SBI Chairman, CS Setty

SBI plans to add 600 branches in network during FY25: Chairman Setty

coal, CIL, coal india limited

CIL plans to monetise 4 old washeries, aimed at long term supply contract

white goods, ac, led, fridge, air conditioners

WJ Towell & Co raises claim in arbitration from Blue Star to Rs 461.74 cr

Under the revised policy, cabin crew members, excluding in-flight managers and executives, will have to share rooms during layovers, the source said.

In-flight managers and executives are generally senior people with at least 8-9 years of experience.

While room sharing for cabin crew is already there at Air India Express and Vistara, this will be the first time such a practice will be introduced at the Tata Group-owned loss-making Air India.

The changes in the policy also comes against the backdrop of a section of Air India Express cabin crew members seeking redressal of their HR issues under the labour law. The case is in progress before the Central Labour Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the Air India spokesperson also mentioned about the airline introducing a performance-linked compensation and benefits policy for all employees in April 2023.

The merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express was completed on October 1 while the integration of Vistara with Air India will be completed next month.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

vistara

Vistara experience to remain; services to have 'AI2' prefix: Air India

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

AI Express-AIX Connect merger key in transformation journey: Wilson

Vistara

Merger promises 'huge' digital upgrade for Vistara, says Air India

Air India

AI-Vistara merger: Systems integration in progress after initial assessment

Air India

Air India's new fatigue policy under fire: Is pilot safety at risk?

Topics : Air India airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon