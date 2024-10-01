Business Standard
AI Express-AIX Connect merger key in transformation journey: Wilson

AI Express-AIX Connect merger key in transformation journey: Wilson

The merger involved harmonisation of operational manuals across the two low cost carriers, transfer of aircraft, besides operational, safety and maintenance approvals

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

MD & CEO, Air India Campbell Wilson | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

The merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express is an important milestone in the transformation journey of Air India Group and the merged entity will cater to the growing air travel demand, Campbell Wilson said on Tuesday.

Wilson is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Air India as well as the Chairman of Air India Express.

Aviation regulator DGCA has approved the merger of AIX Connect with Air India Express, which will now focus on future growth and transformation agenda, according to a release.

The merged entity will operate under the 'Air India Express' name and a unified airline code 'IX'.

 

With the merger completed, Air India Express will focus on a future growth and transformation agenda.

"About a year ago, we started the integration of AIX Connect and Air India Express, bringing the two organisations together behind a common brand.

"Alongside, we worked on the complex integration exercise culminating today in the operational and legal merger of the two organisations," Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said.

Wilson said the integration of AIX Connect with Air India Express is an important milestone in Air India's Vihaan.ai transformation journey and that the merged entity will cater to the growing demand for air travel around India and in the region.

The merged entity's fleet, which currently stands at 88 planes, is expected to cross 100 aircraft by the end of this financial year.

"The number of routes AIX operates has risen from 74 to 171, and passenger carriage has increased by over 400 per cent since the take over of Air India by Tata group in early 2022," the release by Air India Group said.

The merger involved harmonisation of operational manuals across the two low cost carriers, transfer of aircraft, besides operational, safety and maintenance approvals.

Singh also said the close collaboration amongst DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) and the civil aviation ministry, AIX and group leadership teams and many other colleagues were instrumental in the success of the merger exercise.


First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

