Air Kerala appoints seasoned aviator C S Randhawa as VP for operations

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Startup carrier Air Kerala on Wednesday said it has appointed seasoned aviator C S Randhawa as vice-president for operations and aviation security expert Ashutosh Vashishth as vice-president for security.

The Kochi-based company, which received the civil aviation ministry's nod to start an airline in July this year, is in the process of securing an air operator certificate from regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation as it prepares for a likely launch early next year.

Air Kerala had last month announced the appointment of aviation industry veteran Harish Kutty as its Chief Executive Officer.

 

"We welcome Captain Randhawa and Captain Vashishth to the Air Kerala family. Their unmatched experience and dedication to aviation will undoubtedly strengthen our commitment to safety, security.

"We believe in assembling a team of the best minds in the industry, and the addition of these professionals is a testament to our vision of setting new standards in aviation," said Afi Ahmed, Chairman of Air Kerala.

Randhawa, who is currently the President of aviators' body Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), carries with over 48 years of experience serving various roles across DGCA, Air India, the Indian Air Force, and commuter airlines, Air Kerala said.

A qualified A-2 QFI (Qualified Flying Instructor) from the Indian Air Force, his expertise spans across flight operations, safety, and airline management, the airline said, adding with extensive flying experience on multiple aircraft types, including the B-777, his wealth of knowledge will significantly enhance Air Kerala's operational standards and flight safety protocols.

Vashishth, having over a decade of distinguished service in aviation security, currently holds a prominent position in the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Air Kerala said.

Besides serving the Indian Army and holding a series of specialised certifications in airport security management, national inspection, and auditing, he has the distinction of being the only BCAS officer to earn the prestigious AVSEC (aviation security)-PMC certification from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), as per the airline.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

