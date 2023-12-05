Sensex (0.39%)
69130.70 + 265.58
Nifty (0.45%)
20779.80 + 93.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.00%)
6698.60 0.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.10%)
43875.30 -43.30
Nifty Bank (0.99%)
46889.70 + 458.30
Heatmap

Air India moves its IT infrastructure to Cloud, shuts down two data centres

Tata Group-owned airline said that the move is expected to help Air India save $1 million annually

Air India moves its entire IT infra to cloud

Air India says the move is expected to help it save $1 million annually

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Air India news: Indian carrier Air India on Tuesday announced that it has migrated its computational workload to the Cloud and shut down its two data centres in New Delhi and Mumbai. In the announcement, the Tata Group-owned airline said that the move is expected to help Air India save $1 million annually.

The entire process of migration to Microsoft Azure was managed by Air India's people in Silicon Valley in the US, Gurugram and Kochi in India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"At Air India, we have adopted 'Cloud-only' as our computational infrastructure philosophy. For us, Cloud is not just about cost savings and operational efficiencies but is a fundamental way to reimagine computing," said Satya Ramaswamy, chief digital and technology officer at Air India.

The computational workloads were migrated to the Cloud from several mainframes, hundreds of servers, a large amount of data, and hundreds of pieces of equipment. The now-closed data centres were once used to drive innovations and automation across multiple spheres of the airline's commercial and financial functions.

Air India was one of the earliest airlines globally to have adopted high-performance computing and storage in the initial years of the computing age.

"Air India's successful migration to Microsoft Azure shows the power and adaptability of the Microsoft Cloud, and how we can effectively support leaders in the global airline industry like Air India," said Puneet Chandok, president at Microsoft India & South Asia.

Air India, which was taken over by the Tata Group in January last year, has embarked on a five-year transformation plan.

The airline also said that it would launch several innovations in its customer-facing channels and its employee experiences.

"These innovations will be powered by cloud capabilities in advanced data analytics and AI, such as Generative AI, that can now be embedded seamlessly all through the company's applications," Air India said. 

Also Read

Microsoft introduces two custom AI chips to power Azure services: Details

Moody's downgrades Azure Power Energy and Azure Power Solar Energy

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Microsoft renames Bing Chat as Copilot and adds new AI tools for services

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Adani Green Ltd seals its biggest ever project financing of $1.36 billion

Foxconn cancels first shift at Indian iPhone facility after extreme weather

BSNL planning to allocate more employees towards enterprise business

US govt examined Hindenburg allegations before giving $553 mn loan to Adani

Air India targets 5x members for frequent-flyer plan in four years

Topics : Air India Tata group Cloud computing Aviation Data centre BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon