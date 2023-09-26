close
Air India plane with 250 passengers suffers tech glitch at Mumbai airport

A passenger onboard the aircraft told PTI that the flight, which was scheduled to take off at around 4 pm, was delayed, and finally, passengers boarded at around 5:30 pm

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
Around 250 passengers had to wait inside an Air India aircraft for more than three hours at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening as the plane suffered a technical glitch, according to sources.
The Dreamliner aircraft was stranded on the taxiway for a long time and later towed to the parking bay.
A passenger onboard the aircraft told PTI that the flight, which was scheduled to take off at around 4 pm, was delayed, and finally, passengers boarded at around 5:30 pm.
There was no proper briefing by the crew except for the message that there was a technical glitch. The passengers were inside the plane for more than three hours, and there was also no clarity about alternative arrangements, the passenger said.
Sources at Air India said the aircraft suffered a technical glitch soon after pushback and was on the taxiway before it was towed to the parking bay. There were around 250 passengers onboard the plane, they added.
They said passengers have been deboarded, and after thorough checks, the same aircraft is expected to fly them to Delhi after 11 pm.

There was no official statement from Air India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

