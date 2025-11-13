Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 08:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air India's losses 'dragged' down net profit in H1: Singapore Airlines

Air India's losses 'dragged' down net profit in H1: Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines reported a 67.8% drop in H1 profit, citing Air India's losses and lower interest income as key factors

The SIA Group stated that its shareholding in Air India is a part of its long-term multi-hub strategy, which gives it a presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Air India’s losses as well as lower interest income were two key reasons that “dragged” down the net profit of Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group by 67.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the first half of 2025-26 (FY26), the Singaporean carrier stated on Thursday.
 
The SIA Group — which holds a 25.1 per cent stake in the Air India Group — reported a net loss of $239 million in H1 of FY26 as compared to $742 million in the same period of the last financial year.
 
“Despite the ongoing challenges, the SIA Group remains committed to working with its partner Tata
