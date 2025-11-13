Air India's losses 'dragged' down net profit in H1: Singapore Airlines

Air India’s losses as well as lower interest income were two key reasons that “dragged” down the net profit of Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group by 67.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the first half of 2025-26 (FY26), the Singaporean carrier stated on Thursday.

The SIA Group — which holds a 25.1 per cent stake in the Air India Group — reported a net loss of $239 million in H1 of FY26 as compared to $742 million in the same period of the last financial year.

“Despite the ongoing challenges, the SIA Group remains committed to working with its partner Tata