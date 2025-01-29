Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 06:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Air India to restart Delhi-Tel Aviv route from Mar 2 with 5 flights a week

Air India to restart Delhi-Tel Aviv route from Mar 2 with 5 flights a week

On Tuesday, Israel's tourism minister Haim Katz said he was pushing for direct flight from Mumbai to Tel Aviv by Air India and Israeli airline EI AI

Air India, Indian airlines

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India will resume direct flights to Tel Aviv from March 2, after suspending the services in August last year amid tensions in the Middle East.

Five weekly flights will be operated from the national capital to Tel Aviv in Israel, the airline said in a release on Wednesday.

The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft having 18 flat beds in Business Class and 238 seats in Economy Class on the route.

The non-stop flights will be operated on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays. Thursdays and Sundays.

The decision to resume operations on the Delhi-Tel Aviv route follows the requisite approvals, the release said.

 

In August 2024, the airline had suspended the direct flights in view of the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

On Tuesday, Israel's tourism minister Haim Katz said he was pushing for direct flight from Mumbai to Tel Aviv by Air India and Israeli airline EI AI.

More From This Section

Infosys

Infosys to accelerate digital learning of tech firm Siemens AC with GenAI

Ola electric

Ola set to unveil electric scooter based on Gen 3 platform on Jan 31

IIFL Securities

I-T dept raids IIFL Finance, related entities over alleged tax evasion

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins

IFCI board okays Rs 500 cr fund infusion via preferential issue of shares

Vaibhav Singh, Arnav Kumar, Leap co-founders, Leap edtech

Edtech startup Leap raises $65 mn in Series E round led by Apis Partners

Topics : Air India Tel Aviv eases visa procedure international flights New Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRailway Budget Expected 2025Latest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon