Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Leap raises $65 mn in Series E led by Apis Partners for education access

Leap raises $65 mn in Series E led by Apis Partners for education access

The company runs the world's largest online community of study abroad aspirants

Vaibhav Singh, Arnav Kumar, Leap co-founders, Leap edtech

Vaibhav Singh and Arnav Kumar, Leap co-founders of Leap.

Peerzada AbrarUdisha Srivastav Bengaluru/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leap, an edtech platform, said it has raised $65 million in Series E funding round in a mix of primary and secondary equity led by  Apis Growth Markets Fund III and Apis Global Growth Fund III, for both of which Apis  Partners Group (UK) Limited (“Apis Partners”) acts as portfolio manager. Existing investors  Owl Ventures, Jungle Ventures and Peak XV Partners also participated in the Series E. Leap  has raised over $200 million in equity since it was founded in 2019.  
 
Leap, which runs LeapScholar, LeapFinance, GeeBee and Yocket, is a full-stack  international student mobility platform. The company runs the world’s largest online  community of study abroad aspirants. Centered around the community, Leap offers an array  of products to cover an international student’s life cycle. These include international test prep  like IELTS, TOEFL, SAT, admissions and visa counselling as well as financial offerings  like international student loans.  
 
  Vaibhav Singh, co-founder of Leap, said the company has witnessed 5-times growth since its Series D funding round two  years ago. “Today Leap is not only the study abroad platform of choice in India, but is fast  establishing itself as a global leader with scaling operations in over 10 countries,” said Singh. “Building for the  world from India is something we are very proud of. This investment from marquee investors  further bolsters our ambitions and we are even more committed to our mission of  democratizing access to quality global education.”  
 
Arnav Kumar, co-founder, Leap, said having built the underlying infrastructure for global  student mobility, Leap has now proven scale across multiple dimensions. “We have launched  many industry-first products and experiences to make the student journey seamless,” said Kumar. “Ensuring student success is why we exist and the AI revolution we are seeing today will  allow us to continue to deepen our existing offerings at a faster pace than ever before.” 
  Since its inception, Leap said its platform’s unique approach combines human expertise  with AI-powered tools to offer personalised guidance and solutions. This has led to over 1 million students serving and partnerships with over 1000 leading educational institutions globally.

Also Read

upGrad, upGrad firm, Ronnie Screwvala, upGrad office

Ed-tech firm upGrad to build Institute of AI Excellence in Maharashtra

FITJEE

EdTech woes: Why India's online & offline education platforms are crashing

q3 results

NIIT MTS Q3 results: Net profit increases 9% to Rs 61.7 cr, revenue up 7%

(L-R) Ravi Bhushan CEO & Founder of BrightCHAMPS and Dushyant Panchal, Co-founder & CEO of Edjust

Edtech firm BrightChamps acquires Edjust in a cash-and-stock deal

Eruditus says it's now biggest edtech player

Over 2,000 startups in edtech sector shut shop in past five years

  Matteo Stefanel, co-founder and managing partner at Apis Partners, said Leap is using technology to not only help students find and access  the right educational opportunities but also equip them with the tools to succeed. “As such,  we believe Leap’s mission aligns closely with Apis’ commitment to driving financial  inclusion,” said Stefanel. 
 
Udayan Goyal, co-founder and managing partner at Apis Partners, said embedded  finance is a key investment theme for Apis which has the ability to transform lives. “We have  been very impressed with the rate at which Leap has already scaled since inception, serving  thousands of students across 10 countries. This new partnership offers Apis an exciting  opportunity to support Leap as it further expands its reach and continues to make a  difference to its target demographics,” said Goyal.
 
Amit Patel, MD, Owl Ventures said, having funded close to $200m  in student loans and secured partnerships with thousands of universities globally. “The pursuit of a global education  is one of the biggest decisions students will make in their lifetime, and Leap has emerged  as the trusted partner to provide comprehensive help as students navigate this  incredibly complicated process,” said Patel.  
 
Yash Sankrityayan Managing Partner, SE Asia investments, Jungle Ventures  said Leap has continued to scale profitably but more importantly, also expand regionally to  prove that they are building for a global demand. “Jungle Ventures is proud to invest  behind the Leap team again and support them to continue to build the most trusted, end to-end, global education access company,” said Sankrityayan.  
 
Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Leap and its shareholders on this  transaction.

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro

LTTS signs $80 million multi-year deal with US-based manufacturer

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

Mindspace REIT buys commercial asset in Hyderabad for Rs 2,038 crore

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL

Maruti Suzuki approves reappointment of Hisashi Takeuchi as MD & CEO

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

Mindpsace REIT acquires commercial complex in Hyderabad for Rs 613 crore

BSE

Q3 results Jan 29: Maruti, Tata Motors, Adani Power to post earnings today

Topics : EdTech education Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon