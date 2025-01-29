Leap raises $65 mn in Series E led by Apis Partners for education access

Leap, an edtech platform, said it has raised $65 million in Series E funding round in a mix of primary and secondary equity led by Apis Growth Markets Fund III and Apis Global Growth Fund III, for both of which Apis Partners Group (UK) Limited (“Apis Partners”) acts as portfolio manager. Existing investors Owl Ventures, Jungle Ventures and Peak XV Partners also participated in the Series E. Leap has raised over $200 million in equity since it was founded in 2019.
Leap, which runs LeapScholar, LeapFinance, GeeBee and Yocket, is a full-stack international student mobility platform. The company runs the world’s largest online community of study abroad aspirants. Centered around the community, Leap offers an array of products to cover an international student’s life cycle. These include international test prep like IELTS, TOEFL, SAT, admissions and visa counselling as well as financial offerings like international student loans.
Vaibhav Singh, co-founder of Leap, said the company has witnessed 5-times growth since its Series D funding round two years ago. “Today Leap is not only the study abroad platform of choice in India, but is fast establishing itself as a global leader with scaling operations in over 10 countries,” said Singh. “Building for the world from India is something we are very proud of. This investment from marquee investors further bolsters our ambitions and we are even more committed to our mission of democratizing access to quality global education.”
Arnav Kumar, co-founder, Leap, said having built the underlying infrastructure for global student mobility, Leap has now proven scale across multiple dimensions. “We have launched many industry-first products and experiences to make the student journey seamless,” said Kumar. “Ensuring student success is why we exist and the AI revolution we are seeing today will allow us to continue to deepen our existing offerings at a faster pace than ever before.”
Since its inception, Leap said its platform’s unique approach combines human expertise with AI-powered tools to offer personalised guidance and solutions. This has led to over 1 million students serving and partnerships with over 1000 leading educational institutions globally.
Matteo Stefanel, co-founder and managing partner at Apis Partners, said Leap is using technology to not only help students find and access the right educational opportunities but also equip them with the tools to succeed. “As such, we believe Leap’s mission aligns closely with Apis’ commitment to driving financial inclusion,” said Stefanel.
Udayan Goyal, co-founder and managing partner at Apis Partners, said embedded finance is a key investment theme for Apis which has the ability to transform lives. “We have been very impressed with the rate at which Leap has already scaled since inception, serving thousands of students across 10 countries. This new partnership offers Apis an exciting opportunity to support Leap as it further expands its reach and continues to make a difference to its target demographics,” said Goyal.
Amit Patel, MD, Owl Ventures said, having funded close to $200m in student loans and secured partnerships with thousands of universities globally. “The pursuit of a global education is one of the biggest decisions students will make in their lifetime, and Leap has emerged as the trusted partner to provide comprehensive help as students navigate this incredibly complicated process,” said Patel.
Yash Sankrityayan Managing Partner, SE Asia investments, Jungle Ventures said Leap has continued to scale profitably but more importantly, also expand regionally to prove that they are building for a global demand. “Jungle Ventures is proud to invest behind the Leap team again and support them to continue to build the most trusted, end to-end, global education access company,” said Sankrityayan.
Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Leap and its shareholders on this transaction.