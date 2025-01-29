Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IFCI board okays Rs 500 cr fund infusion via preferential issue of shares

IFCI board okays Rs 500 cr fund infusion via preferential issue of shares

This approval is subject to an extra-ordinary general meeting to be convened on February 28

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins

With the infusion, the government's holding in the company is expected to further increase from the existing 71.72 per cent as of September 2024. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IFCI on Wednesday said its board has approved Rs 500 crore capital infusion in the company through the preferential issue of shares to the Government of India during the quarter.

The board cleared 8,07,23,280 shares to be issued for an amount aggregating up o Rs 500 crore, IFCI said in a regulatory filing.

This approval is subject to an extra-ordinary general meeting to be convened on February 28, it said. 

With the infusion, the government's holding in the company is expected to further increase from the existing 71.72 per cent as of September 2024.

 

The capital infusion plan for IFCI was approved through the passage of the first supplementary demand for grants for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha in December.

Also Read

Once again, IFCI is in the eye of a storm

Govt approves Rs 500 cr infusion in IFCI via issue of preferential shares

Once again, IFCI is in the eye of a storm

Govt to infuse Rs 500 cr capital in IFCI to improve financial health

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

IFCI soars 15% as board approves merger of IFCI group of companies

Once again, IFCI is in the eye of a storm

FSIB recommends IFCI's current deputy MD Rahul Bhave for MD, CEO post

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Q3 results: Net profit falls 22% to Rs 5,451 cr on discounts

The Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) was set up by the government on July 1, 1948, as the first development financial institution in the country.

The finance ministry, in November 2024, in principle approved the 'Consolidation of IFCI Group', which entails the merger/amalgamation of IFCI Ltd and StockHolding Corporation of India Ltd and other group companies.

As per the proposal, StockHolding Corporation of India Ltd, IFCI Factors Ltd, IFCI Infrastructure Development Ltd and IIDL Realtors Ltd will merge with IFCI Ltd.

Further, StockHolding Services Ltd, IFCI Financial Services Ltd, IFIN Commodities Ltd and IFIN Credit Ltd will be merged into a single entity, which will be a direct subsidiary of the consolidated listed entity.

Additionally, StockHolding Document Management Services Ltd, StockHolding Securities IFSC Ltd, IFIN Securities Finance Ltd, IFCI Venture Capital Funds Ltd and MPCON Ltd shall be direct subsidiaries of the consolidated listed entity that is IFCI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IIFL Securities

I-T dept raids IIFL Finance, related entities over alleged tax evasion

Vaibhav Singh, Arnav Kumar, Leap co-founders, Leap edtech

Edtech startup Leap raises $65 mn in Series E round led by Apis Partners

To beat slowdown, De Beer begins polish diamond selling service

De Beers plans to open 15 Forevermark brand retail stores in India in 2025

Akasa Air CEO, Vinay Dube

Akasa Air well-capitalised, set to expand with new destinations: CEO

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

Mindpsace REIT buys 18.2L sq ft Hyderabad office complex for Rs 2,038 cr

Topics : IFCI Preferential allotment capital infusion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon