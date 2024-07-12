Business Standard
Airbnb sees 30% bookings surge from Indian guests for Paris Olympics

Held once every four years, the hospitality major has observed that travellers from more than 160 countries have booked their stays for the duration of the Games

Photo: Bloomberg

Akshara Srivastava
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

With the summer Olympic and Paralympic Games just weeks away, Airbnb has witnessed a 30 per cent uptick in bookings from Indians compared to a year ago.

Held once every four years, the hospitality major has observed that travellers from more than 160 countries have booked their stays for the duration of the Games.
“As of March 31, nights booked during the dates of the Olympics are over five times (400 per cent) higher than they were in the Paris region at the same time a year ago,” stated a release from the company.

“Paris remains the top-searched city on the platform, with a nearly 40 per cent increase in active listings in the region. We have witnessed the highest increase in travellers coming from India, mainland China, Hong Kong (SAR), and Japan,” it added.

According to the company, Indian travellers are also looking to explore French cities beyond Paris, such as Nice, Aubervilliers, Colombes, and Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine.

“The surge in bookings for Paris reflects an exciting trend among Indian travellers, who are increasingly planning trips around iconic sporting events like the Olympics, showcasing their growing appetite for unique, global experiences,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, general manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan at Airbnb.

“While Paris remains a top destination, these travellers are also venturing beyond traditional tourist spots to explore cities like Saint-Denis and Bordeaux,” Bajaj added.

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

