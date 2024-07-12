Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paris 2024: What to know, who to watch during beach volleyball competition

The reigning world champions are hoping to keep alive a streak of U.S. medals on the women's side. Cheng could be the only American with Olympic experience

Beach Volleyball

One of the Olympics' most telegenic sports will bring its beach party vibe to the Champ de Mars, between the Eiffel Tower and the cole Militaire, in a park that once served as the training grounds for Napoleon Bonaparte. | Source: Wikimedia Commons

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A roadmap to follow for the beach volleyball competition at the Paris Games:

Athletes to Watch

Anders Mol and Christian Srum, Norway: Mol had surgery in March to repair a broken bone in his left foot.
Chase Budinger, United States: The 6-foot-7 former NBA player earned a berth with Miles Evans as the No. 2 U.S. men's pair.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes, United States: The reigning world champions are hoping to keep alive a streak of U.S. medals on the women's side. Cheng could be the only American with Olympic experience.
Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss, United States: Going to their first Olympics. Kloth is 6-foot-4 and Nuss is 5-foot-6.
Steven van de Velde of the Netherlands has qualified after serving time in prison for a rape conviction.
 
Storylines to Follow

One of the Olympics' most telegenic sports will bring its beach party vibe to the Champ de Mars, between the Eiffel Tower and the cole Militaire, in a park that once served as the training grounds for Napoleon Bonaparte.
There is a passing of the torch among the super-successful American women, who have won four of the past five gold medals. Misty May-Treanor is retired, Kerri Walsh Jennings is 45, and Tokyo champions April Ross and Alix Klineman each took time off to start families.
Key Dates

The preliminary rounds start July 27. The women's gold medal will be awarded on Aug. 9, followed the next night by the men's.
Reigning ChampionsMen: Anders Mol and Christian Srum, Norway.
Women: Alix Klineman and April Ross, United States.

Also Read

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Sailing

Paris Olympics: What to know, who to watch during the sailing competition

Jordan Chiles

Paris 2024: US gymnast Chiles' long journey back to Oly is rooted in joy

Ryan Murphy

Paris 2024: US swimmer Ryan Murphy aims to reclaim top spot on medal podium

Golfer Aditi Ashok

Expecting Aditi to win a medal at Paris Olympics, says PGTI head Kapil Dev

Olympics Cell clears proposals for equipment of Paris-bound athletes

Olympics Cell clears proposals for equipment of Paris-bound athletes

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics volleyball

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon