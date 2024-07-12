Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Paris 2024: What to know, who to watch during sport climbing competition

The eight-time world champion and reigning Olympic champion, Janja Garnbret, has been the most dominant climber in the sport

Sport climbing

It will be the first Olympics in which athletes go through a more comprehensive screening process to determine if they are affected by eating disorders. | Source: Wikimedia Commons (Representational image)

AP Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A roadmap to follow for the sport climbing competition at the Paris Games:

Athletes to Watch

Janja Garnbret, Slovenia: The eight-time world champion and reigning Olympic champion has been the most dominant climber in the sport.
Sam Watson, United States: The 18-year-old speed-climbing specialist qualified for Paris by winning the gold medal at the Pan American Games.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Aleksandra Miroslaw, Poland: She set the women's speed-climbing world record at the final in the Tokyo Games and lowered that mark seven other times since then.
Sorato Anraku, Japan: The 17-year-old Anraku is the top-ranked athlete in lead and boulder.
Jakob Schubert, Austria: The six-time world champion won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
 
Storylines to Follow

The 25-year-old Janja Garnbret has been one of the sport's greatest stars and will try to repeat her Olympic gold from Tokyo. She has attracted attention for speaking out about how eating disorders have hurt athletes who believe staying skinny is the only way to succeed.
It will be the first Olympics in which athletes go through a more comprehensive screening process to determine if they are affected by eating disorders.

More From This Section

Olympics Cell clears proposals for equipment of Paris-bound athletes

Olympics Cell clears proposals for equipment of Paris-bound athletes

Olympic

Russia war threatens Ukraine's Olympic future; a young gymnast offers hope

Sharath Kamal, Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022

In his 5th Olympics, flagbearer Sharath Kamal feels his best is yet to come

Gagan Narang

Paris Olympics 2024: Sindhu to be flag bearer, Narang to be Chef de Mission

high jump image

Ukrainian high jumper keeps her eye on raised bar, but mind remains on war

The speed climbing world records have been lowered at a rapid pace recently and are expected to go down during the Games as well.
There will be changes to sport climbing after its debut in the Tokyo Games, when only one gold medal was awarded for men and women after each athlete competed in all three disciplines and the final scores reflected the combined results. In Paris, two gold medals will be awarded for the men and women one will be a combined competition of bouldering and lead events, and the second will only feature a speed event.
The Paris Games will see an increase in the number of sport climbing athletes participating in comparison to the Tokyo Games, from 40 athletes in Tokyo to 68 in Paris.
Key Dates

The competition will begin on Aug. 5 and end on Aug. 10. The women's speed final will be on Aug. 7 and the men's on Aug. 8. The men's combined boulder and lead final will be on Aug. 9 and the women's on Aug. 10.
Reigning Champions Women's combined: Janja Garnbret, Slovenia.
Men's combined: Alberto Gins Lpez, Spain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Sailing

Paris Olympics: What to know, who to watch during the sailing competition

Beach Volleyball

Paris 2024: What to know, who to watch during beach volleyball competition

Jordan Chiles

Paris 2024: US gymnast Chiles' long journey back to Oly is rooted in joy

Ryan Murphy

Paris 2024: US swimmer Ryan Murphy aims to reclaim top spot on medal podium

Golfer Aditi Ashok

Expecting Aditi to win a medal at Paris Olympics, says PGTI head Kapil Dev

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics Paris

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon