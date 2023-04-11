close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Airbus first-quarter deliveries drop as supply woes extend into new year

Deliveries totaled 61 aircraft in March, the world's biggest planemaker said Tuesday

Bloomberg
Airbus

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Siddharth Philip

Airbus SE delivered 127 jetliners in the first quarter, a 9% drop from a year earlier, as parts shortages that marred last year’s output spilled over into 2023.
 
Deliveries totaled 61 aircraft in March, the world’s biggest planemaker said Tuesday. The first-quarter drop will make it harder for Airbus to reach its goal of increasing shipments to 720 this year, according to Berenberg. 
While results picked up in March, “we think there is a downside risk tilt to estimates” for this year and next as Airbus becomes increasingly dependent on second-half improvements, Berenberg analysts led by Philip Buller wrote in a note.

Meeting delivery targets is crucial for cash flow at Airbus and Boeing Co. because the bulk of payments are due upon delivery. Airbus got off to a slow start in January, handing over just 20 planes after supply chain constraints held up production.
Boeing Parity
 

Also Read

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

Air India close to finalise deal of 50 Boeing 737 MAX planes for AI Express

Air India leases 12 more aircraft to enhance international operations

IndiGo, Go First face P&W engine headwinds; over 50 planes on ground

Can India build passenger planes like Boeing and Airbus?

Airbus first-quarter deliveries drop as supply woes extend into new year

Blackstone Inc raises $30.4 billion for its latest real estate fund

Facilitated around 2300 EV charging points in Delhi, 900 more coming: BSES

From adding beds to more high-end surgeries, Manipal's next health plan

Kalpataru Power, its arms bag orders worth Rs 3,079 cr in March- April 2023

The March figures mean Airbus likely lagged behind Boeing in first-quarter deliveries. Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu estimates the US manufacturer handed over 130 planes in the period, including 64 in March. Boeing has been ramping up production of its top-selling jet, the 737 Max, and working down inventories of the 787 Dreamliner. 

Graph

Bloomberg reported last week that Boeing plans to produce 38 Max units a month by mid-year, a 23% increase from the current pace. The company, which is scheduled to report first-quarter figures on Tuesday, last eclipsed Airbus on an annual basis in 2018. 

Production trends at Airbus are encouraging, according to Jefferies’ Chloe Lemarie. Still, Airbus will need to surpass 2022 production by 14% in the final three quarters of this year to hit its targets, she said in a note. 
While engine shortages — a major factor in last year’s bottlenecks — have eased, Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury has warned supply issues will stalk the planemaker at least through year-end. 

“We expect our commercial aircraft delivery profile to be back-loaded again,” the CEO said on a February conference call. “In light of ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic turbulences, risks of further disruptions remain.”
Airbus delivered 661 aircraft in 2022, after lowering its target from an initial 720. It handed over 140 jetliners in the first quarter of last year. 

Parts, Labor
 
The parts shortages have forced Airbus, based in Toulouse, France, to slow an ambitous output ramp-up for its A320 family of single-aisle jets. 

Sanctions tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have made it harder for Airbus, Boeing and their suppliers to secure raw materials like titanium, and have driven up prices. China’s Covid Zero policies also disrupted parts flows, and post-pandemic labor shortages have hit subcontractors, Faury said in November. 

The European planemaker is targeting 65 A320-family units per month by the end of 2024, with a further rise to 75 in 2026. Both goals are about a year later than Airbus’s previous projections. As part of the effort, Airbus last week announced that it would double its production capacity in China with a second A320 final-assembly line. 

First-quarter sales totaled 142 after cancellations, Airbus said. March orders were 18 units by the same measure. The planemaker also signed a contract for four A350 freighters from an undisclosed customer, according to data released by Airbus. 
Airbus shares were down 0.2% to 125.98 euros at 2:20 p.m in Paris. The stock is up 13% this year, while Boeing has gained 11% in New York. 
Topics : Airbus | Aviation sector

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Telcos seek allocation of entire 6 Ghz band spectrum for 5G, 6G services

telcos
3 min read

Retail loan securitisation sees a jump of 56% to Rs 1.76 trillion in FY23

rupee, loan, indian rupee
3 min read

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read

Torrent Power makes lowest bid for Indian power supply contract: Reports

Torrent Power
2 min read

Reliance Cap second auction postponed again; new date to be decided soon

Reliance Capital
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Group set to takeover of Wistron's iPhone plant in Bengaluru

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Reliance, Jindal Power among 49 companies to submit EoIs for Future Retail

Future Retail
4 min read
Premium

We will continue to hold 30% in Manipal Health: Manipal group chairman

Ranjan Pai, Manipal Group
4 min read

Apple's PC shipments fall 40%, steepest among major computers makers

Apple, Apple PC
3 min read

Apple signs lease for 116,000 sq ft space in Bengaluru for Rs 2.44 cr/month

Apple, Apple inc
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon