close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kalpataru Power, its arms bag orders worth Rs 3,079 cr in March- April 2023

The orders include civil works for a data centre and buildings of Rs 1,234 crore, an EPC order of Rs 754 cr in railway business and water supply projects of Rs 708 crore in India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (KPTL) and its arms have bagged orders worth Rs 3,079 crore in March and April so far this year.

The orders include civil works for a data centre and buildings of Rs 1,234 crore, an EPC (engineering procurement construction) order of Rs 754 crore in railway business and water supply projects of Rs 708 crore in India.

It also bagged residential and institutional building project of Rs 233 crore in Africa and orders of Rs 150 crore in the T&D (transmission and distribution) business in overseas markets.

"KPTL and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 3,079 crore in the month of March-23 and till date in April-23," a company statement said.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPTL, said, "The orders in the Railway and Water business have enhanced the order book and improved our market position in these businesses. Our B&F business continues to strengthen and diversify its presence in new areas like data centres, educational complexes and institutional buildings."

KPTL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission and distribution, buildings & factories (B&F), water supply & irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), highways and airports.

Also Read

Kalpataru Power rallies 9% on board nod for Rs 99-crore fund raise via NCDs

Kalpataru international arms secures new orders worth Rs 1,247 crore

Wabag bags Rs 4,400 cr seawater desalination project in Tamil Nadu

Power stocks surge as govt orders coal-based plants to run at full capacity

Eight out of 11 major dams in Maharashtra reached maximum storage capacity

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

Prime Video to expand Indian catalogue, signs deal with Paramount Global

Moderna to keep testing flu shot after initial failures, shares down 8%

Google rolls out app auto-archive tool to free 60% space on Android devices

Mercedes-Benz India posts record sales at 4,697 units in March quarter

Kalpataru Power

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : Kalpataru Power Transmission | water supply

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Cost inflation index for LTCG tax stands 5.13% higher in FY24 YoY

Budget 2023-24: Govt may go easy on capital expenditure growth in FY24
2 min read

Why free IPL on Jio vs paid on Disney? Airtel seeks Trai intervention

OTT, Streaming, movies, tv
2 min read

IRB Infra March toll collection revenue grows by 20% to Rs 370 cr

IRB Infrastructure Developers
1 min read

Mobility has kickstarted ONDC; can Pincode now drive it to new addresses?

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping
3 min read

Assotech Realty expects Rs 120 cr rental income from Noida project

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read

Reliance, Jindal Power among 49 companies to submit EoIs for Future Retail

Future Retail
4 min read
Premium

We will continue to hold 30% in Manipal Health: Manipal group chairman

Ranjan Pai, Manipal Group
4 min read
Premium

Akasa Air had worst load factor in March 2023, SpiceJet topped the charts

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

Reliance Cap second auction postponed again; new date to be decided soon

Reliance Capital
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon