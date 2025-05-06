Airtel Africa partners with Starlink to provide satcom across continent

Airtel Africa on Tuesday announced an agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers in Africa. Currently, SpaceX has acquired the requisite licences in 9 out of the 14 countries within Airtel Africa’s footprint. Operating licences for the remaining five countries are under process.
The collaboration will further enhance Starlink’s next-generation satellite connectivity offerings and augment access for enterprises, businesses, and socio-economic communities — including schools and health centres — even in the most rural parts of Africa. Both companies have also announced plans to explore rural coverage expansion through cellular backhauling.
"Starlink is available in more than 20 African markets, and this agreement with Airtel highlights how, once licensed, Starlink welcomes the opportunity to join forces with important industry leaders to ensure as many people as possible can benefit from Starlink’s presence," said Chad Gibbs, vice-president, Starlink Business Operations, SpaceX.
Starlink provides satellite communication services in over 100 countries through a constellation of more than 7,000 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites operated by SpaceX, the American spacecraft manufacturer, launch service provider, and satcom company owned by Musk.
"Next-generation satellite connectivity will ensure that every individual, business, and community has reliable and affordable voice and data connectivity — even in the most remote and currently under-served parts of Africa," said Sunil Taldar, managing director and chief executive officer, Airtel Africa.
In March, Bharti Airtel announced a deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to Airtel customers in India. Subject to SpaceX receiving the necessary authorisations to sell Starlink in India, the deal will allow Airtel to offer Starlink equipment through its retail stores, as well as Starlink services to business customers.
Starlink’s application for a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) services licence — needed to provide satcom in India — has been under process since November 2022. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already granted the licence to Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s satellite arm, Jio Space Limited.