Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Airtel Africa partners with Starlink to provide satcom across continent

Airtel Africa partners with Starlink to provide satcom across continent

Starlink has secured necessary licences to provide satcom in 9 of the 14 countries Airtel Africa operates in

Airtel Africa

Bharti Airtel announced a deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to Airtel customers in India

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Airtel Africa on Tuesday announced an agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers in Africa. Currently, SpaceX has acquired the requisite licences in 9 out of the 14 countries within Airtel Africa’s footprint. Operating licences for the remaining five countries are under process.
 
The collaboration will further enhance Starlink’s next-generation satellite connectivity offerings and augment access for enterprises, businesses, and socio-economic communities — including schools and health centres — even in the most rural parts of Africa. Both companies have also announced plans to explore rural coverage expansion through cellular backhauling.
 
"Starlink is available in more than 20 African markets, and this agreement with Airtel highlights how, once licensed, Starlink welcomes the opportunity to join forces with important industry leaders to ensure as many people as possible can benefit from Starlink’s presence," said Chad Gibbs, vice-president, Starlink Business Operations, SpaceX.
 
 
Starlink provides satellite communication services in over 100 countries through a constellation of more than 7,000 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites operated by SpaceX, the American spacecraft manufacturer, launch service provider, and satcom company owned by Musk.
 
"Next-generation satellite connectivity will ensure that every individual, business, and community has reliable and affordable voice and data connectivity — even in the most remote and currently under-served parts of Africa," said Sunil Taldar, managing director and chief executive officer, Airtel Africa.
 
In March, Bharti Airtel announced a deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to Airtel customers in India. Subject to SpaceX receiving the necessary authorisations to sell Starlink in India, the deal will allow Airtel to offer Starlink equipment through its retail stores, as well as Starlink services to business customers.
 
Starlink’s application for a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) services licence — needed to provide satcom in India — has been under process since November 2022. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already granted the licence to Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s satellite arm, Jio Space Limited.
 

More From This Section

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

ReNew raises $100 mn from BII to expand solar cell output in Gujarat

PremiumJSW steel, Bhushan Power and Steel, IBC, IBC proceeding

JSW Steel to file review petition in SC on Bhushan Power & Steel resolution

Hyundai, Hyundai motors

Hyundai Motor India to start production at Talegaon plant by end-2025

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

Mindspace Reit to raise Rs 1,800 crore through debt securities, CPs

Ola cabs

Ola to consolidate brand IPs to streamline governance, rejig structure

Topics : Elon Musk Airtel Africa telecom services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon