Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Airtel become first private telco to connect Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore

Airtel become first private telco to connect Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore

The company said that it has deployed 15 mobile towers in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts

airtel bharti airtel

Airtel has collaborated with the Indian Army to improve network services and enhance connectivity in remote areas of military bases. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel has become the first private telecom operator to launch mobile services in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the company said on Wednesday.

The company said that it has deployed 15 mobile towers in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts, which will benefit the local population and also offer essential communication connections for soldiers stationed along the Line of Control.

"Bharti Airtel has partnered with the Indian Army to bring connectivity to villages in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts along the Line of Control in North Kashmir," the company said in a statement.

Under the Vibrant Village Programme, villages such as Kachhal, Balbir, Razdan Pass, Taya Top, Ustad, Kathi, and Cheema are now connected to the rest of the country.

 

These villages are located in the Keran, Machhal, Tangdhar, Gurez, and Uri valley regions, spanning the three districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipore.

"Airtel is the only private telecom operator providing its services in these regions," the statement said.

More From This Section

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance in talks to borrow $1.2 bn in offshore loan for sector

Toshihiro Mibe, right, speaks next to Makoto Uchida, during a joint news conference in Tokyo in August.

Nissan, Honda consider merger to take on world's biggest carmaker Toyota

Flipkart

Walmart's Flipkart has a tough battle ahead in India, a 2026 IPO likely

REC Limited (Photo: PIB)

State-owned REC raises Rs 2,195 crore via bonds of different maturities

export

Global logistics giant DP World expands Rewari terminal facility by 25%

Airtel has collaborated with the Indian Army to improve network services and enhance connectivity in remote areas of military bases.

Recently, the company has successfully established connectivity in the Galwan River region and Daulat Beg Oldie (BDO), which is recognised as India's northernmost military outpost.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on several occasions has said that all nooks and corners of the country will get telecom connectivity by June 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

spam scam phone

Govt notifies rules for message interception, sets 6-month surveillance cap

Starlink

Elon Musk's Starlink moves closer to India licence, accepts data terms

TRAI

Recommendations on satcom to be brought out soon: Trai Chairman Lahoti

Airtel

Airtel pushes DoT for non-discriminatory waiver in telecom sector reforms

Starlink

DoT seeks security compliance from Starlink, Amazon for satcom services

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Department of Telecommunications Bharti Airtel Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon