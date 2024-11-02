Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / DoT seeks security compliance from Starlink, Amazon for satcom services

DoT seeks security compliance from Starlink, Amazon for satcom services

DoT has requested Starlink and Amazon to fulfill key security compliances before moving forward with their applications to offer satellite communication services in India

Starlink

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has reached out to Elon Musk's Starlink and Jeff Bezos's Amazon, requesting compliance information on certain security protocols as part of their applications to offer satellite communication services in India, according to a report in The Economic Times.
 
The report quoted officials as saying that DoT recently sent formal letters to both the US-based companies, asking them to meet specific security requirements before their applications can proceed further. An official noted that these applications are on hold until the firms respond with the necessary compliance documentation. Currently, neither company has responded.

Potential reminder for compliance submission

Another official said that while the government may issue a reminder if necessary, it will not advance either application without complete adherence to all security conditions. All aspects, including data protection and coverage area, need to be addressed by satcom providers before they can offer services in India, another official said, as mentioned in the report.
 

Existing approvals in India’s satellite communications sector

So far, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s partnership with Luxembourg-based SES have secured approvals to provide satcom services in India. Starlink and Amazon are pursuing similar licences, with Starlink having applied for a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services (GMPCS) licence in October 2022, followed by Amazon later in the year.

Trai's role in setting satcom pricing standards

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is reviewing guidelines on pricing and other conditions related to satellite spectrum allocation. Although the Telecommunications Act 2023 mandates administrative spectrum allocation for satellite communication, telecom providers like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea are advocating for equal regulatory standards for both satcom and terrestrial providers. They argue that since satellite firms might offer similar services to terrestrial providers in the future, they should adhere to equivalent obligations and liabilities.

Additional security clarifications for Starlink

Earlier this year, the DoT sought further information from Starlink on data storage, shareholding structure, and investments potentially involving US security agencies. The DoT also requested Starlink to adhere to India’s geographical boundaries and provide specific coordinates for any terminals installed near border regions. Security requirements dictate that terminals must cease communication if there is a shift in geographic position to prevent misuse.
 
In a prior response to the government, Starlink assured authorities that none of its investors were from nations bordering India, such as China and Pakistan, a declaration that the government has accepted.

Also Read

Amazon

Amazon reassures investors with cost-cutting, AWS Cloud division's growth

Amazon

Amazon's belt-tightening produces strong cloud, e-commerce results

With Karnataka-based contract manufacturer Aequs Group now part of the Apple Inc supply chain, the American tech giant's Indian footprint is growing rapidly. According to data intelligence firm The Trade Vision (TTV), India has already emerged as the

Apple, Amazon take spotlight in mixed week for earnings of big tech firms

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Here's why AI's $1.3 trillion future increasingly hinges on Taiwan

Amazon

Amazon signs initial pact with HPCL for adoption of low carbon fuels

Topics : Elon Musk Amazon Department of Telecommunications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Muhurat Trading LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon