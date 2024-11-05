Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Airtel pushes DoT for non-discriminatory waiver in telecom sector reforms

Airtel pushes DoT for non-discriminatory waiver in telecom sector reforms

Airtel has urged the Department of Telecommunications to ensure that the proposed waiver on spectrum bank guarantees applies uniformly across all telecom operators, regardless of financial health

Airtel

Photo: Shutterstock

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the government considers Vodafone Idea’s plea for a waiver of bank guarantees associated with spectrum payments, Bharti Airtel has urged the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to ensure equal treatment for all telecom companies, regardless of their financial status, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
In a recent letter to the DoT, Airtel expressed its support for the proposed waiver but emphasised that any regulatory changes must adhere to a ‘non-discriminatory’ approach applicable to all operators.

Vodafone Idea’s financial challenges

Vodafone Idea has highlighted its ongoing financial difficulties as it seeks government assistance to eliminate the requirement for bank guarantees (BGs) to secure its spectrum payments. The company believes that such a waiver would enable banks to extend more credit to them, thereby providing some financial relief.
   
Airtel, in its letter, stated that it too had invested significantly in spectrum acquisitions, requiring BG submissions in the near future for airwaves obtained in auctions before 2021. The letter referenced the 2021 telecom reforms, which aimed to treat all telecom operators equitably without favouring any specific company.

Previous appeals by industry associations

In August, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), representing private telecom companies, also reached out to the DoT, advocating for the elimination of BG requirements for auctions held before 2022.
 
It was earlier reported that the DoT is considering a draft cabinet note regarding BG waivers. According to the proposed provisions, a waiver may be granted only if the telco agrees to pay an additional three months’ payment alongside its annual fee. If the cabinet approves this draft, telecom companies would be exempt from BG requirements but would need to fulfill payments for a total of 15 months, with the extra three months serving as a security deposit for future payments, the report mentioned.
 
Although the waiver is primarily designed to assist Vodafone Idea, competitors such as Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio could also benefit, as government policies typically extend to all operators. Vodafone Idea would stand to gain the most, given that it faces the highest BG obligations among the telecom players.

More From This Section

Sugar, Sugar crop

Ethanol prices must rise promptly to save sugar mills, ISMA sounds alarm

PVC pipe

DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on PVC resins of about $339 per tonne

GCC

Campus hiring soars as GCCs seek freshers skilled in data science and AI

NTPC

Uttar Pradesh government partners NTPC to float solar power plants

PremiumBut the times have changed, which is evident from the new high-rise commercial buildings. Ambattur is undergoing a makeover and is becoming one of the most sought-after hubs for data centre companies.

Ambattur's evolution: Once a manufacturing hub, now a data centre hotspot

Financial obligations of Vodafone Idea

Currently, Vodafone Idea is expected to submit BGs totalling approximately Rs 24,700 crore. In comparison, Reliance Jio’s annual BG requirement from previous auctions is estimated at around Rs 4,000 crore, while Airtel’s is about Rs 3,000 crore. Both Jio and Airtel have been prepaying installments on past spectrum dues to minimise interest costs.

Vodafone Idea’s funding needs

Following its successful raise of Rs 24,000 crore through equity, Vodafone Idea aims to secure an additional Rs 25,000 crore in loans and Rs 10,000 crore in BGs or letters of credit to support ongoing capital expenditures, allowing it to compete more effectively with Airtel and Jio. However, banks have been hesitant to extend credit due to the telco’s precarious financial situation, demanding more corporate guarantees, the report said.
 
The discussion surrounding BG submissions emerged after the DoT returned all BGs in late 2021, as no installments were due for 35 months. The September 2021 telecom reforms provided telcos with a four-year moratorium on spectrum payments and adjusted gross revenue dues.
 
Under the DoT’s proposal, the waiver terms would apply to spectrum auctions conducted in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2021, contingent upon the companies accepting the outlined terms and conditions for the waiver provisions, the report said.
 

Also Read

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Enterprises

Bharti Telecom accepts Rs 11,150 cr bids for biggest bond issue of FY25

Airtel

Higher tariffs lift Bharti Airtel's Q2 profit 168%, Arpu tops Rs 230

Shashwat Sharma, CEO & MD, Bharti Airtel

Shashwat Sharma to take over as MD, CEO of Airtel; Vittal named vice-chair

Ericsson

Ericsson wins multi-billion dollar 5G equipment contract from Bharti Airtel

Apple TV

Apple TV Plus content coming to Airtel in India, Amazon Prime in the US

Topics : Airtel Vodafone BS Web Reports Department of Telecommunications DoT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon