Airtel launches in-flight roaming packs for customers at Rs 195. Details

The lowest postpaid plan at Rs 195 offers 250 MB data plan, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, 100 SMS and is valid for a period of 24 hours, Airtel said

Bharti Airtel

For the initiative, Airtel has tied up with Aeromobile to provide the service across 19 airlines.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Telecom major Airtel has launched in-flight roaming packs for customers with plans starting at Rs 195 in a bid to provide seamless connectivity onboard a flight, the company said on Thursday.

In a regulatory filing, Airtel said, "Customers subscribed to roaming packs priced at Rs 2,997 for prepaid and Rs 3,999 for postpaid and above will automatically enjoy the in-flight roaming benefit at no additional cost.""
For the initiative, Airtel has tied up with Aeromobile to provide the service across 19 airlines flying across different international sectors.  

Postpaid plans

The lowest postpaid plan at Rs 195 offers 250 MB data plan, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, 100 SMS and is valid for a period of 24 hours, Airtel said. Similar, modified postpaid plans are available for Rs 295 and Rs 595.

Prepaid plans

In case of prepaid plans, the lowest plan at Rs 195 offers 250 MB data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, 100 SMS and is valid for a period of 24 hours. Similar, modified plans are available for Rs 295 and Rs 595.

On the move, Amit Tripathi, the Director of customer experience and marketing at Bharti Airtel, said, "Airtel has been at the forefront of providing seamless mobile connectivity to customers across the country. Today, we are thrilled to bring the same service on-board a flight through our in-flight roaming packs that will allow customers to enjoy high-speed internet and seamless voice calling that will help them stay connected with their loved ones while on a flight."

To deal with customer queries, the company will also offer a round-the-clock contact centre. "In addition, the company has a dedicated WhatsApp number, 99100-99100, where customers can call and get support from a network specialist squad for real-time resolution," Airtel said.

Topics : Telecom Bharti Airtel telecom services BS Web Reports In-flight mobile services Wifi on flights

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

