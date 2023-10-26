close
Airtel logs 1.7 mn unique 5G customers in Northeast, covers 110 districts

In October, Bharti Airtel said it has over 50 million unique 5G customers on its network

Airtel 5G, Airtel

Airtel 5G

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
Telecommunications service provider Airtel announced that it has over 1.7 million unique 5G customers on its network in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura. The company said that Airtel 5G Plus service would be available across all the districts in the states within just twelve months of the launch.

Rajnish Verma, chief executive officer (CEO), Assam and NESA, Bharti Airtel said, "We were the first telco to deploy high-speed 5G technology in the states, and today we are delighted to be playing an important role in connecting lives of our customers. We thank all our 1.7 million customers for embracing Airtel 5G Plus network. We continue to set the industry pace with unparalleled growth in 5G customers, prioritizing cutting-edge 5G technology and customer satisfaction. Our 5G landscape has the states' widest, quickest, and most dependable network, encompassing all 110 districts".

In a press release, Airtel said, "From the living roots bridge in Meghalaya, Ziro Valley to Bomdilla in Arunachal Pradesh, the magnificent Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala, Zuluk a remote village in Sikkim to the lush green tea gardens of Assam, Airtel continues to accelerate its 5G rollout rapidly. Furthermore, it has also brought Bara Bazaar in Shillong and Asia's cleanest village 'Mawlynnong' onto the digital superhighway."

In October, Bharti Airtel said it has over 50 million unique 5G customers on its network. On the occasion of the first anniversary of 5G being launched in India, the company also announced Airtel 5G Plus services are now available in almost all districts across the country. The numbers put the total 5G subscriber base in India at upwards of 100 million. On August 28, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had said Jio had crossed 50 million 5G subscribers.

Topics : Airtel Northeast India customers 5G in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

