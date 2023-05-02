close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Airtel Payments Bank partners NPCI to roll out face authentication for AePS

Airtel Payments Bank said it has collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to roll out face authentication for the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System at its 5 lakh banking points

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Airtel Payments Bank

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Airtel Payments Bank on Tuesday said it has collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to roll out face authentication for the Aadhaar-enabled Payment System at its 5 lakh banking points.

Airtel Payments Bank is among the first four banks to offer face authentication for AePS (Aadhaar-enabled Payment System).

"We are delighted to collaborate with NPCI to offer this new facility to our valuable customers. Face authentication is an important addition to our existing bouquet of secure and simple banking solutions to drive financial and digital inclusion in the country," Airtel Payments Bank COO Ganesh Ananthanarayanan said in a statement.

NPCI's AePS allows customers to carry out financial and non-financial transactions at any banking point using their Aadhaar number or virtual ID to access their Aadhaar-linked bank account.

Until now, transactions were being authenticated using the customer's Aadhaar number and fingerprint or Iris match in the UIDAI records.

The new facility will enable customers to validate the transaction by undertaking face authentication along with the Aadhaar number.

Also Read

Paytm bank gets RBI nod to operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit

Fifa World Cup: Why are players wearing Batman-style facemasks in Qatar?

370,000 pensioners filed life certificate using face authentication tech

Paytm UPI LITE crosses 2 mn users with over half million daily transactions

Canara Bank, Bharat BillPay tie up for cross border bill payments in Oman

Tata Steel flags risk to UK operations' status as a going concern

Tata Steel Q4 net profit down 82% to Rs 1,704.86 crore but beats estimates

Go First decides to cancel flights for three days starting Wednesday

Adani group report: Petitioner opposes six-month extension to Sebi

Godrej Consumer Products plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

The authentication is processed using the Face Authentication RD Application by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

"It is delightful to see Airtel Payment Bank implementing this feature for AePS transactions, which will enhance the reach of Aadhaar-based transactions across the country," NPCI Chief Operating Officer Praveena Rai said.

In the first phase, Airtel Payment Bank will make the facility available for non-financial transactions balance enquiry and mini-statements.

"As per the guidance from NPCI, Airtel Payments Bank will enable the functionality for other bank customers and the Bank's customers at other banking outlets," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Airtel payments bank NPCI payment systems

First Published: May 02 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Airtel Payments Bank partners NPCI to roll out face authentication for AePS

Airtel Payments Bank
2 min read

Tata Steel flags risk to UK operations' status as a going concern

Tata Steel
3 min read

Tata Steel Q4 net profit down 82% to Rs 1,704.86 crore but beats estimates

Tata Steel
3 min read

Go First decides to cancel flights for three days starting Wednesday

Go First
1 min read

Adani group report: Petitioner opposes six-month extension to Sebi

probe
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Tata Steel Q4 results: Consolidated net profit declines 83% to Rs 1,705 cr

Tata Steel
3 min read

Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Go First files for insolvency amid cash crunch, suspends flights

Go First
4 min read
Premium

Facing the heat: Govt slaps Rs 249-crore fine on Hero Electric, Okinawa

Hero Electric scooter
4 min read

IBM to pause hiring for jobs that AI could do, says CEO Arvind Krishna

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (Photo: Bloomberg)
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon