JUST IN
Wheels India starts exports of wheels with advanced flow form technology
91 tech companies lay off over 24,000 employees in first 15 days of January
Google-backed ShareChat lays off 20% workforce; 500 people to be impacted
Broadcaster Viacom18 bags Women's IPL five-year media rights for Rs 951 cr
Indian startups need to reserve cash, listen to customers to stay afloat
Around 58% builders expect housing prices to rise further in 2023: Survey
Logistics management firm Locad raises $11 million in Series-A funding
Tech spend to increase, we'll hire 30K in FY24: HCLTech CEO C Vijayakumar
Consumer companies push deal activity to 25-year high in 2022, shows data
Breather for Natco in Novartis cardiac drug case from Delhi High Court
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Fitch downgrades Azure Power Energy's rating on governance concerns
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Paytm bank gets RBI nod to operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit

So far, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has been undertaking this activity under in-principle authorisation from RBI

Topics
Paytm | Reserve Bank of India | Indian banking sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Paytm

Paytm Payments Bank on Monday said it has received final approval from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU).

Under Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), a BBPOU is allowed to facilitate bill payment services of electricity, phone, DTH, water, gas insurance, loan repayments, FASTag recharge, education fees, credit card bill and municipal taxes.

BBPS is owned by the National Payments Corporation of India.

So far, Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has been undertaking this activity under in-principle authorisation from RBI.

"PPBL has got the final approval from RBI to operate as Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. As an entity under Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), PPBL has got the final authorization to conduct bill payment and aggregation business as a BBPOU," the company said in a statement.

Under RBI's guidance, PPBL will display all agent institutions onboard on its website.

"Our vision is to drive financial inclusion by offering users greater access to digital services. With this approval, we will further increase the adoption of digital payments by merchant billers and enable them with secure, fast and convenient transactions. Through the Paytm app, users can make convenient payments for their bills and benefit from automatic payment and reminder services," a Paytm Payments Bank spokesperson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Paytm

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 13:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.