Business Standard

370,000 pensioners filed life certificate using face authentication tech

Union minister Jitendra Singh said over 370,000 central government pensioners submitted life certificates using face authentication technology till December 8

Topics
Pensions | face recognition

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

retirement planning, pension plans

Over 3.7 lakh central government pensioners submitted life certificates using face authentication technology till December 8, 2022, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The government has launched face authentication technology in November 2021 for the submission of life certificates by central government pensioners.

All central government pensioners are required to submit a life certificate every year for uninterrupted disbursement of their pension.

"Till December 8, 2022, as many as 3,71,364 central government pensioners have submitted life certificates using face authentication technology since its launch," he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Pensioners can use any of the prescribed modes, including face authentication technology, to submit life certificates, the minister said, when asked, "whether the pensioner will be denied benefits of a pension if he refuses to submit a life certificate through Jeevan Pramaan App by using the face authentication facility".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 16:29 IST

