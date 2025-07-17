Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Airtel offers Perplexity Pro AI annual subscription for free: How to get it

Airtel offers Perplexity Pro AI annual subscription for free: How to get it

Airtel teams up with Perplexity to offer its 360 million users free access to Perplexity Pro for 12 months, a plan worth Rs 17,000 annually. Here's how you can claim it

Airtel X Perplexity

Airtel X Perplexity

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom operator Airtel has partnered with US-based AI startup Perplexity to offer Perplexity Pro annual subscription at no cost to all of its consumers. Perplexity has a free-to-use plan for general users, which offers search functions. However, the Pro version gets enhanced capabilities that are suitable for professionals and heavy users, as per the company. The Perplexity Pro subscription costs around Rs 17,000 for a year, but with this partnership, it will be free for all Airtel users across India for up to a year. 
 
For the uninitiated, Perplexity is essentially what OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini are. In simpler terms, it is an AI assistant that assists you with your work.
 
 
Bharti Airtel said it has a combined consumer base of 360 million (Mobile, Wi- Fi and DTH). With this partnership in place, all of them will be entitled to the aforementioned benefits of Perplexity Pro for free. All Airtel users can avail this offer by following the steps below.

How Airtel users can get a free Perplexity Pro subscription

  • Log in to the Airtel Thanks app
  • Scroll down to find the “Subscriptions” section and click on the “Claim Now” button appearing against Perplexity Pro
  • You will be directed to a new page. Click on “Claim Now” under Perplexity Pro
  • Click on Proceed, fill in an email ID
  • Upon filling in the email ID, you will be prompted to enter the OTP received on that ID
  • Once the OTP is filled, the services will be activated and you will be able to use it on the web, as well as on Perplexity’s app

Perplexity free plan vs Perplexity Pro

Perplexity’s free plan comes with these capabilities:
  • Search history access
  • Unlimited basic searches
  • 3 Pro searches per day
  • 3 Research uses per day (advanced planning, reasoning)
  • Perplexity picks the best model to use for your query
  • Basic file uploads (limited)
  • 3 file attachments per day
  • No access to advanced AI models, image generation, or premium support. 
  • 5 File uploads per Space 
Here’s what Perplexity Pro (Individual) offers:
  • Unlimited Pro Searches
  • Access to advanced AI models
  • Image generation
  • Unlimited file and attachment uploads and analysis
  • $5 monthly Sonar credits for building with API
  • Exclusive support channels (Discord, Intercom; 1–2 business day response)
  • Up to 100 file uploads per space

Topics : Airtel Bharti Airtel AI Models

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

