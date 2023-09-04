Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.42%)
65663.42 + 276.26
Nifty (0.34%)
19500.50 + 65.20
Nifty Smallcap (1.42%)
5790.80 + 81.10
Nifty Midcap (0.98%)
39832.95 + 387.35
Nifty Bank (0.19%)
44520.00 + 83.90
Heatmap

Amazon to make investment of $3 mn in nature-based projects in India

The allocation is part of the company's $15 million fund it has allocated for nature-based projects in Asia Pacific (APAC)

Amazon

"The first $ 3 million from the fund's APAC allocation will support nature-based projects in India | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

E-commerce major Amazon on Monday said it will make an initial investment of $ 3 million in nature-based projects in India.
The allocation is part of the company's $ 15 million fund it has allocated for nature-based projects in Asia Pacific (APAC).
"The first $ 3 million from the fund's APAC allocation will support nature-based projects in India.
"For its first project, Amazon will be working with the Centre for Wildlife Studies (CWS) to support communities and conservation efforts in the Western Ghats, which is home to more than 30 per cent of all of India's wildlife species, including the world's largest population of wild Asiatic elephants and tigers," the company said in a statement.
Amazon will provide $ 1 million to help CWS establish the "Wild Carbon" program, which will support 10,000 farmers in planting and maintaining one million fruit-bearing, timber and medicinal trees, according to the statement.
"The Asia-Pacific region is home to vast forests and rich coastal environments, but it is also highly vulnerable to climate change, biodiversity loss and land degradation.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

Zerodha's Kamath brothers to invest Rs 100 crore in Nazara Technologies

Volkswagen in 'advanced talks' with Mahindra on MEB platform for EVs

Honda to roll out 5 SUVs in India by 2030, enters high selling segment

Reliance Jio seeks up to $2 billion in offshore loans to fund 5G plan

Uday Kotak resigns as MD, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank effective September 1

"To protect the region from the impacts of climate change and preserve biodiversity, we will need both large-scale and local action and we are committed to investing in both," Amazon's Global VP for Sustainability, Kara Hurst said.
The $ 15 million allocation draws from Amazon's $ 100 million Right Now Climate Fund, which was created in 2019, to support nature conservation and restoration projects that enhance climate resilience and biodiversity, while driving social and environmental benefits in communities where they operate.
"Amazon's support enables us to plan and build a program that is self-sustaining in the long-term. The farmers will receive upfront support to select tree types that serve both their livelihoods and the wildlife, whilst also receiving technical assistance, agroforestry training, and support for replanting failed saplings," CWS Executive Director Krithi Karanth said.
In 2019, Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge, committing to reach net-zero carbon by 2040 -- 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.
The Pledge now has more than 400 signatories across 55 industries and 38 countries including nine Indian companies -- BluPine Energy, CSM Technologies India, Godi, Greenko, HCL, Infosys, Mahindra Logistics, Tech Mahindra, and UPL.
In 2022, Amazon launched six utility-scale projects in India, and the company claims to be on track to power its global operations with 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025 -- five years ahead of the initial 2030 target.
The projects include three wind-solar hybrid projects located in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, as well as three solar farms in Rajasthan, representing a total renewable energy capacity of 920 megawatts.
Amazon India has also committed to deploying 10,000 electric vehicles in its delivery fleet by 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amazon Amazon India Investment projects

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon