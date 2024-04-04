Akasa Air regains top spot in on-time performance chart in March

Akasa Air reclaimed its top position in the on-time performance (OTP) chart for March, according to data analysed by Business Standard from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

In March, the new airline maintained an average daily OTP of 85.21 per cent. AIX Connect, which held the top position in February, recorded an OTP of 85.07 per cent in March.

Air India, previously the least punctual among all airlines in February, experienced a significant improvement in OTP, with an increase of over 17 per cent in March. SpiceJet ranked as the least punctual airline in March, with an OTP of 68.58 per cent, according to the data.

