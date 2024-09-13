Business Standard
Akums Drugs gets patent for formulation to manage sickle cell disease

The company has received a patent from India patent office for its room temperature stable oral suspension of Hydroxyurea, a formulation aimed at managing sickle cell disease

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals on Friday said it has received patent for a formulation for Sickle Cell Disease (SCD).
The company has received a patent from India patent office for its room temperature stable oral suspension of Hydroxyurea, a formulation aimed at managing SCD.
"Our constant endeavor is to work on affordable medicines for Orphan Drugs and reduce dependency on imported medicines ensuring patient safety from rare diseases with timely and necessary treatment," Akums Managing Director Sanjeev Jain said in a statement.
SCD, a genetic blood disorder, leads to severe health complications such as anaemia, frequent pain episodes and other debilitating symptoms, affecting millions worldwide, especially in India and Africa.
 
Akums said its formulation will come at a fraction of the cost of imported Hydroxyurea solution.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

