SBI plans to raise up to Rs 7,500 cr via second tranche of Tier-II bonds

State Bank of India plans to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through the issuance of a second tranche of Tier-II bonds on September 18, sources said. The bonds have a maturity of 15 years. The issuance has a base size of Rs 4,000 crore and an additional greenshoe option of Rs 3,500 crore.

Last month, the bank has raised Rs 7,500 crore at a coupon rate of 7.42 per cent through its first Basel III-compliant Tier-II bond issuance. The bonds are rated "AAA" by ICRA and India Ratings and Research.

In the current financial year, the lender has raised Rs 20,000 crore through two tranches of infrastructure bonds.