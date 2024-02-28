Alcobrew Distilleries eyes higher exports with launch of single malt whisky

Alcobrew Distilleries is eyeing a higher share in its exports business with the launch of its single malt whisky portfolio in the near future. It currently exports to markets like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Africa, and South Asia and plans to enter the American market as well.

For the Gurugram-based liquor maker, exports are currently a small part of its revenue but the management expects it to gradually increase. “Hopefully our export business will keep on growing. The impending launch of Single Malt will help our export business because we know there is a huge demand for it,” said Anant Iyer, Chief Operating Officer, Alcobrew Distilleries.

“It is still pretty nascent. Our entire focus on exports started in the last three to four years, and we are slowly building it up,” he added.

Last year, Alcobrew initiated the production of Single Malt Whisky at its facility in Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing that a substantial presence in the whisky segment is essential for viable expansion in India. The company has plans to price the Single Malt whisky at Rs 5,000.

In India, Alcobrew is currently present in various states, including Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, and Orissa.

Indian-origin single malt whiskies accounted for about 53 per cent of the total single malt sales in the country in 2023, according to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC). Currently, Indian malt whiskies are exported to over 60 countries worldwide and expanding.

Established in 2005, the company has several brands in its portfolio including Golfer’s shot whisky, Old Smuggler scotch, Alcobrew single oak whisky, and White Hills whisky, among others.

Alcobrew recorded revenues of Rs 722 crore in FY23 and aims to touch about Rs 850 crore in FY24.