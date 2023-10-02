India's Indri whisky awarded world's best single malt; all you need to know

Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2023 (Indri whisky), a made-in-India whisky, has been picked as the best whisky brand in the world by Whiskies of the World. Indri whisky was awarded "Double Gold Best In Show" in one of the largest whisky-tasting competitions in the world. There were more than 100 varieties of whiskies from across the world.

What is Indri whisky?

Indri whisky is a product of Piccadily Distilleries in Haryana. It is a peated Indian single malt whisky. Peated whiskies refer to whiskies with a smoky flavour, which is induced using peat fires to dry malted barley. The length and intensity of the peat smoke decide the strength of this flavour.

Indri whisky is crafted with six-row barley and distilled in traditional made-in-India copper pot stills, a report in cntraveller.in said. Indri whisky offers notes of smoke, candied dried fruits, toasted nuts, subtle spices, oak and bittersweet chocolate. The whisky will be available in the United States and some European countries from November 2023. The drink is already available across 19 states in India and 17 other countries.

What is the Whiskies of the World Awards?

The Whiskies of the World Awards is an annual competition that focuses on recognising and celebrating exquisite whiskies from around the world. The award acts as a platform for alcohol producers and distilleries to showcase their products and compete for the prestigious award.

Indri whisky is the first Indian whisky to win this renowned award.

What is a single malt whisky?

Most blended whiskies are created from single malt whiskies and grain whiskies from different distilleries; a single malt whisky can only be produced from a single distillery. Also, it can only be made using a single variety of malted grain, typically malted barley.

However, a single malt whisky need not be the product of a single whisky cask and can take blends from several casks. As long as all these casks are from the same distillery, the final blend is considered a single malt.

India's single malt whiskies

Famous Indian single malt whiskies include names like Amrut Fusion, Paul John Mithuna, Rampur Double Cask Single Malt Whisky, Paul John Brilliance, Rampur Asava, and Kamet Single Malt, among others.