Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PE firm KKR considers selling controlling stake in JB Pharma: Report

The US private equity firm is looking to hire financial advisers to help evaluate a sale of its 53.8% stake in the Mumbai-based company, the people said

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

KKR bought a controlling stake in JB Pharma in 2020 from the founding Mody family, along with making an open offer for an additional 26% stake

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Baiju Kalesh and Manuel Baigorri

KKR & Co. is exploring options including selling its controlling stake in India’s JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. amid interest from potential buyers, according to people familiar with the matter.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The US private equity firm is looking to hire financial advisers to help evaluate a sale of its 53.8% stake in the Mumbai-based company, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Other buyout firms and industry players have shown preliminary interest in buying KKR’s stake, the people said.

Shares of the company, which is known as JB Pharma, fell as much as 3.6% on Wednesday and touched the lowest level in six weeks after the Bloomberg News report. The stock has climbed 65% in the past 12 months, valuing the firm at about $3 billion.


chart


Considerations are at an early stage and no final decisions have been made, the people said, adding that KKR could choose not to pursue a deal.

A representative for KKR declined to comment, while JB Pharma didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 

KKR bought a controlling stake in JB Pharma in 2020 from the founding Mody family, along with making an open offer for an additional 26% stake.

Established in 1976, JB Pharma produces a range of pharmaceuticals in areas such as gastroenterology, hypertension, dermatology and diabetes, according to its website. It exports its tablets, capsules, creams and other formulations to more than 40 countries, including the US. 

Also Read

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

IPL 2024 auction: Kolkata Knight Riders entire squad and players' salary

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

Govt gets multiple expressions of interest for strategic sale of IMPCL

SpiceJet settles Rs 250 cr dispute with aircraft lessor Celestial Aviation

Messe Stuttgart expects deals worth $500 million at LogiMAT India

Bill Gates visits Microsoft's India Development Center in Hyderabad

LTIMindtree joins IBM Quantum Network to explore quantum computing

Air India Express looking to operate 40% more flights next fiscal

Topics : Private Equity KKR JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Stake sale Divestment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon