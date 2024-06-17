Business Standard
Alembic gets USFDA nod for generic injection to treat hereditary angioedema

Injections, Injection syringe

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Icatibant injection indicated for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema in adults.
The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Icatibant injection of strengths 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL) single-dose prefilled syringe, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.
This is the first peptide product approval from the USFDA received by the company, Alembic Pharma said.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Firazyr Injection, 30 mg/3 mL (10 mg/mL), of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc, it added.
Icatibant injection is indicated for the treatment of acute attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults 18 years of age and older.
Hereditary angioedema is a disorder characterised by recurrent episodes of severe swelling (angioedema) of different body parts.
The injection has an estimated market size of $112 million for 12 months ended March 2024, the company said, citing IQVIA data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

