Amazon Great Indian Festival has been the biggest ever in history: Tiwary

E-commerce firm Amazon said that its month-long Great Indian Festival (GIF) 2023 has been the biggest-ever shopping event for its customers, sellers, and brand partners across the length and breadth of the country. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 started on October 8, with 24 hours of Prime early access. The company said over 38,000 sellers achieved their highest-ever single-day sales. More than four lakh new customers shopped for the first time for products and brands.

“The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 has been the biggest ever in history,” said Manish Tiwary, country manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon. “We are humbled to be a part of customers' festivities and witnessed a record of more than 110 crore visits with over four lakh new customers shopping on Amazon India for the first time.

Tiwary said this festive season, 80 per cent of the customers who shopped came from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. This showcased the firm’s strong capabilities of delivering across all serviceable pin codes in India.

“We also saw the highest ever Prime sign-ups in a single day this season along with the highest seller participation along with 5,000 new launches from top brands,” said Tiwary.

Amazon India gave customers access to more than 5,000 new launches from top brands. These were across categories: smartphones, premium electronics, health personal care essentials, fashion items, durable luggage, home decor, and fitness gear.

Shopping was made more affordable and convenient for customers with bank discounts and unique rewards helping customers save more than Rs 600 crore.

Almost half of all orders from Prime members were delivered within 48 hours of making a transaction during GIF 2023.

Small and medium businesses, startups, artisans, and women entrepreneurs offered the widest selection of products with 6,500 sellers seeing a 5X spike compared to 2022. GIF saw the highest-ever number of sellers receive a sale. Over 38,000 sellers achieved their highest-ever single-day sales. More than 750 sellers made sales worth crore and 31,000 sellers worth lakhs this festive season. Amazon India also saw a more than 30 per cent increase in the number of SMBs (small and medium businesses) participating this festive season compared to last year. Over 65 per cent of the sellers receiving a sale hailed from Tier-II, Tier-III cities, and beyond.

In the premium segment, Amazon sold 2.5 times more smartphones as compared to last year. This was driven by affordability options such as No Cost EMI and Exchange offers.

Among all smartphones sold, 60 per cent were 5G ready. About 70 per cent of all smartphone orders came from Tier-II and below towns. GIF achieved an all-time high in sales for the large-screen TV (55 inches and above) category. It recorded over 50 per cent higher sales than 2022.

For consumer electronics and personal computing, three out of five orders came from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Amazon Fashion witnessed a 3X spike versus 2022. This was spearheaded by the interest of customers in products like sarees, men’s denim, casual wear, premium shoes, and sports shoes. The new trending beauty devices category saw a 70 per cent spike.

Amazon Live had over 1,000 hours of live streaming powered by more than 300 influencers to help customers make an informed purchase decision. With over 18 hours of non-stop live streaming every day, Amazon witnessed strong engagement from viewers, surging viewership to an all-time high.