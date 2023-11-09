Sensex (-0.22%)
Lotus Cars launches electric SUV Eletre starting at Rs 2.55 cr in India

The company will import the vehicles from its global factories to the Indian market

Lotus Cars the Eletre

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Lotus Cars, British manufacturer of high-performance sports cars, has entered the Indian market with the launch of three models of its electric SUV, Eletre, starting at Rs 2.55 crore.
The company -- owned by Chinese brand Geely -- on Thursday launched three variants of its Eletre electric Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) here -- Lotus Eletre, Eletre S and Eletre R, priced at Rs 2.55 crore, Rs 2.75 crore and Rs 2.99 crore, respectively (all ex-showroom pan-India).
The company has selected Exclusive Motors as the authorised representative for Lotus Cars across India, which will open its first showroom in Delhi in the coming months.
"This is the right time for entering the India market," said Dominic Baumgart, Head of Aftersales, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and India, Lotus Cars.
Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors India, said, "There is a lot of support from the Government of India, in the electrification programme and charging infra are created in a very fast manner. It is done in a very robust manner and is very encouraging. We feel that's the right time now to bring in luxury electric vehicles."

After opening its first store in Delhi, Exclusive Motors has plans to open more stores in other cities, depending on consumer response and demand.
The company will import the vehicles from its global factories to the Indian market.
In 2024, Lotus will bring The Emira into the market, their latest and final internal combustion sports car.

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

