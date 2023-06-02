close

Amazon's India, South Asia cloud unit head Puneet Chandok resigns

By Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra

Reuters NEW DELHI
Amazon

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 3:17 PM IST
NEW DELHI (Reuters)

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The India and South Asia head of Amazon.com Inc's cloud division, Puneet Chandok, has resigned with effect from August 31, the company said on Friday.

Chandok had taken the helm of Amazon Web Services in June 2019.

Vaishali Kasture, currently head of enterprise for mid-market and global businesses at AWS India and South Asia, would take on the role of interim leader of commercial business for the unit, the U.S. online retailer said.

The news came over two weeks after Amazon's cloud computing unit revealed plans to invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.87 billion) in India by 2030, doubling down on its past investments to cater to the growing demand for such services in Asia's No. 3 economy.

$1 = 82.3340 Indian rupees

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi, writing by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amazon Cloud computing

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 3:17 PM IST

