Amazon's India, South Asia cloud unit head Puneet Chandok resigns

By Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -The India and South Asia head of Amazon.com Inc's cloud division, Puneet Chandok, has resigned with effect from August 31, the company said on Friday.

Chandok had taken the helm of Amazon Web Services in June 2019.

Vaishali Kasture, currently head of enterprise for mid-market and global businesses at AWS India and South Asia, would take on the role of interim leader of commercial business for the unit, the U.S. online retailer said.

The news came over two weeks after Amazon's cloud computing unit revealed plans to invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.87 billion) in India by 2030, doubling down on its past investments to cater to the growing demand for such services in Asia's No. 3 economy.

$1 = 82.3340 Indian rupees

Also Read Go Airlines asks firms's tribunal to urgently pass order on bankruptcy plea Go First owner Wadia Group has no plans to sell its stake in airlines: CEO Will expand data residency controls and transparency in India: AWS Nomura hires ICICI banker Mahesh Natarajan to head India ECM biz: Report AWS, Microsoft, Google capture 64% Cloud services market share globally AstraZeneca announces launch of cancer medication Tremelimumab in UAE Tata Motors total sales decline YoY, electric cars give firm a boost Bank of Baroda board approves raising Rs 5,000 crore by March 2024 IndiGo to start direct flights to six destinations in Africa, Central Asia Future Lifestyle bankruptcy: RP gets claims of Rs 2,155 cr from creditors

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi, writing by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)