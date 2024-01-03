Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jio Financial-BlackRock JV applies for mutual fund licence with Sebi

The potential MF may utilize a digital-first approach to democratize the Rs 50 lakh crore MF industry

Jio Financial Services

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock has applied for a mutual fund licence with the market regulator, and the application is currently under consideration, according to a SEBI update.
An update on mutual fund approval status from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as of December 31, 2023, lists Jio Financial Services & BlackRock Financial Management among the applicants under consideration for a mutual fund licence.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Jio submitted its application on October 19, and Sebi's status report showed that it is "under process".
Jio Financial Services Ltd, the newly demerged financial services arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, and BlackRock announced an agreement in July 2023 to form a 50:50 joint venture with a USD 150 million investment each to enter the asset management business in India.
"Jio BlackRock combines Jio Financial Services' knowledge and resources with BlackRock's scale and investment expertise to deliver affordable, innovative investment solutions to millions of investors in India," an earlier statement said.
The potential MF may utilize a digital-first approach to democratize the Rs 50 lakh crore MF industry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Jio Financial's application for mutual fund licence under process: Sebi

Jio's Rs 149 pack with 20 days validity; everything you need to know

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Anupam Kaura as chief human resources officer

Vedanta's aluminium production rises to 599,000 tonnes in Oct-Dec quarter

ArcelorMittal denies deal to buy out Tauron from joint venture GDANSK

Bengaluru-based IT company Mphasis appoints new Europe & GBPS head

Net advances of IndusInd Bank rise 20% to Rs 3.26 trillion in Q3 FY24

Topics : SEBI Jio Financial Services BlackRock Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon