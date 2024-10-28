Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Amazon signs initial pact with HPCL for adoption of low carbon fuels

Amazon signs initial pact with HPCL for adoption of low carbon fuels

Under the collaboration, HPCL and Amazon will conduct a pilot to test fuels in the latter's long-haul transport vehicles and explore the possibilities of fuelling hubs

Amazon

The alliance marks a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon India on Monday said it has signed an initial pact with state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd for pushing the development and adoption of Low Carbon Fuels (LCFs) for long-haul transportation in India.

Under the collaboration, HPCL and Amazon will conduct a pilot to test fuels in the latter's long-haul transport vehicles and explore the possibilities of fuelling hubs and mobile refuelling stations for easy access to LCFs, Amazon India said.

This alliance marks a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in the transportation sector and also aligns with Amazon's global commitment to achieving net-zero carbon across its operations by 2040, contributing to India's national goal of net-zero carbon by 2070, Amazon India said.

 

"Biofuels are key to India's energy transition and are set to contribute to jobs and economic growth. Amazon's collaboration with HPCL is a step toward empowering this transformational shift.

"In line with The Climate Pledge's global goal to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, accelerating fuel alternatives in our transportation network reinforces our commitment to India's energy ambitions and is helping our mission to reduce emissions," said Abhinav Singh, vice president for operations at Amazon India.

Amazon India also said that both the companies will engage with government bodies and industry think tanks to support policies that promote the scaling of LFCs in the country.

It also said that under the partnership agricultural and industrial waste will be used for fuel production in the cities of Visakhapatnam and Bahadurgarh, adding that the initiative will help develop fuelling hubs and mobile refuelling stations across all states in the country.

More From This Section

Perfume

Sacheerome targets 30-40% annual growth in West Asian fragrance market

Air India

Air India gets DGCA nod to perform in-house changes to aircraft interiors

Oil, gas, fuel, crude oil

Russia oil intake share declines to 34% in September quarter, says BPCL

Ola Electric, OLA

CCPA questions Ola Electric's 99% resolution rate for 10,000 complaints

Udaan

E-commerce firm Udaan raises about Rs 300 crore in debt funding round

Moreover, the companies will promote low-carbon fuels through policy advocacy and research, it stated.

"We are committed to developing and scaling sustainable fuel solutions that benefit our country, the industry, and the environment. This collaboration marks a pivotal step toward decarbonising long-haul transportation and aligns with our vision of supporting India's long-term low carbon development strategy," HPCL said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amazon delivery executive making delivery in Gajoli village in Uttarakhand

Rural India emerges as a goldmine for e-com companies during festive season

Amazon

Amazon AWS CEO says employees can quit if they reject 'return to office'

Tech wrap Oct 17

Tech wrap Oct 17: Amazon Kindle, Infinix Zero Flip, Android 15, ASUS, more

Amazon's new Kindle devices

Amazon unveils new range of Kindle readers, including colour display model

amazon

Amazon Smbhav Hackathon to boost AI, tech innovations for small biz

Topics : Amazon HPCL Carbon emissions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon