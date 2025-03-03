Monday, March 03, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Amazon Web Services to invest $8.2 bn in Maharashtra by 2029-30: Vaishnaw

Amazon Web Services to invest $8.2 bn in Maharashtra by 2029-30: Vaishnaw

The minister said that Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to significantly increase employment in India as well

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said AWS is very optimistic about growth in India. | Credit: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon Web Services plans to invest $8.2 billion in Maharashtra by 2029-30 to deploy latest and best compute facility and cloud management services, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

The minister said that Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to significantly increase employment in India as well.

"The team of Amazon Web Services met today. They explained their entire plan of investing about USD 8.2 billion in Maharashtra in the coming few years going into 2029-30," Vaishnaw said.

He said AWS is very optimistic about growth in India.

"They are bringing the latest technologies, they are deploying the latest GPUs which is what they shared today. They are deploying some of the best compute facilities and cloud Management Services in India.

 

"Along with the investment, there will be significant growth in employment also. Amazon web services shared that they will be adding a significant number of jobs in India in the coming years," Vaishnaw said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ashwini Vaishnaw Amazon Web Services Maharashtra

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

