Sensex (0.05%)
64975.61 + 33.21
Nifty (0.19%)
19443.50 + 36.80
Nifty Midcap (0.99%)
40446.85 + 397.05
Nifty Smallcap (0.90%)
6186.70 + 55.45
Nifty Bank (-0.18%)
43658.65 -79.25
Heatmap

Amfi announces appointment of Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as new CE

Prior to this role, Chalasani served as the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) at the State Bank of India (SBI), where he spent almost four decades

Venkat Nageswar Chalasani

Venkat Nageswar Chalasani

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as the new Chief Executive (CE). The appointment marks the end of the 6-year term of NS Venkatesh. 

Prior to this role, Chalasani served as the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) at the State Bank of India (SBI), where he spent almost four decades. He also held various board positions, and has been part of panels set up by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Ministry of Finance, Amfi said in a press release.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Navneet Munot, chairman of Amfi, said: "We are thankful to NS Venkatesh for his dedicated service to AMFI during his two terms as the chief executive. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the mutual fund industry. He has played a key role in getting the AMFI board and its members to take proactive industry initiatives." 

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7%

Adani's Colombo Port Terminal gets $553 million funding from US DFI

GMR Airports to raise upto Rs 50 bn through debentures to retire old debt

Vedanta in talks to raise upto $2.5 bn to repay overseas bondholders

Alpex Solar eyes over two-fold growth in revenues by FY26: MD Sehgal

May write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after breakup with Ye: Adidas

Topics : Amfi Association of Mutual Funds in India Mutual Funds sbi

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMizoram Assembly Elections LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly Elections LIVEMP Assembly election LIVESamsung Galaxy A05sRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEAUS vs AFG LIVE SCORESamvat 2080

Elections 2023

Rajasthan polls: CM Gehlot, Dhariwal, rebels file nominations on last dayOver 2,100 candidates lose deposits in past Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, toss result & live streamingWorld Cup, Timed-out row: I have video evidence - Mathews questions umpires

India News

Heavy rains batter Bengaluru as monsoon intensifies, Shivakumar takes stockIndia successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast: Official

Economy News

October e-way bill generation hits all-time high at Rs 10.3 croreRural market recovery boosts consumer goods sector growth to 9%: Report
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon