Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Cooper Corp forms JV with Japan's Sinfonia Tech to manufacture LPG gensets

Cooper Corp forms JV with Japan's Sinfonia Tech to manufacture LPG gensets

The latest emission norms (CPCB IV+)-compliant co-branded product will be jointly marketed across India and exported globally, Cooper Corporation said

M&A, mergers & acquisitions, merger, partnerships, Joint venture, JV

Both partners will jointly market and distribute Daimon Genset across India and international markets, with a strategic emphasis on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, it added. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engine maker Cooper Corporation on Thursday announced the official launch of its strategic joint venture with Japanese firm Sinfonia Technology to manufacture 10-kVA LPG generator sets at its Satara facility in Maharashtra.
 
The latest emission norms (CPCB IV+)-compliant co-branded product will be jointly marketed across India and exported globally, Cooper Corporation said.
 
The two companies had announced the partnership in June.
 
The Cooper Sinfonia genset, CSG-0010L-IN, will be marketed in India under the brand name 'Daimon', named after the town where Sinfonia Technology is headquartered, while in the Japanese market it will be sold under the brand 'Satara', which also houses the over 100-year old Cooper Corporation's headquarters, the company said.
 
 
Both partners will jointly market and distribute Daimon Genset across India and international markets, with a strategic emphasis on Asia, Africa and the Middle East, it added.

Also Read

Reliance Infra, Coastal Mechanics tie up to tap India’s defence MRO sector

Reliance Infra, Coastal Mechanics tie up to tap India's defence MRO sector

M&A, mergers & acquisitions, merger, partnerships, Joint venture, JV

India-China electronics firms turn to tech tie-ups as JV rules delay deals

ELECTRONIC

Tougher rules on China tech deals put India's electronics sector on edge

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Bhutani Infra, Yashoda Hospitals in ₹1,000 cr JV for Noida project

Premiummerger, demerger, hands

Capacit'e eyes Middle East market after Maldives foray, cites growth

 
"This partnership with Sinfonia Technology marks a purposeful step towards reshaping the energy landscape with cleaner, smarter solutions. The Daimon Genset reflects our belief that progress is driven by collaboration where Japanese precision and Indian engineering come together with intent," Cooper Corporation Chairman and Managing Director Farrokh N Cooper said.
 
With CPCB IV+compliant and high-efficiency LPG gensets, the JV aims to help industries transition to sustainable and cost-effective power solutions without compromising on reliability or performance, he added.
 
CPCB IV+ norms are India's most stringent emission standards aimed at combating air pollution and promoting sustainable energy.
"Our collaboration with Cooper Corporation underscores our shared vision of delivering sustainable, high-efficiency power solutions worldwide. The Daimon Genset combines Japanese precision engineering with India's manufacturing prowess, creating a product that meets the highest international standards.
 
"Through this collaboration, we are proud to push the boundaries of clean energy accessibility and drive meaningful progress toward a greener future," Sinfonia Technology Co. General Manager and spokesperson A Makoto Saito said.
 
Sinfonia is involved in a wide range of activities related to automotive testing, aerospace, and industrial robotics.
 
The LPG genset is powered by Cooper's indigenously developed lean-burn gas engine, designed in collaboration with Ricardo, UK.
 

More From This Section

reliance infrastructures rinfra

R-Infra, R-Power say no impact on biz after SBI's action against R-Com

ONGC

ONGC to partner with Mitsui OSK Lines to build two ships to import ethane

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance to consolidate consumer brands under New RCPL subsidiary

MobiKwik

MobiKwik's subsidiary receives Sebi approval to act as stock broker

IEX

IEX Q1 power trade rises 15%, REC volumes jump 149% amid price drop

Topics : joint ventures in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon