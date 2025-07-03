Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / R-Infra, R-Power say no impact on biz after SBI's action against R-Com

R-Infra, R-Power say no impact on biz after SBI's action against R-Com

Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power assert that SBI's classification of Reliance Communications' loan account as fraud will have no impact on their business, financials, or stakeholders

reliance infrastructures rinfra

A meeting of the committee of the company’s creditors has been scheduled for Friday. Photo: Company website

Prachi Pisal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra) and its subsidiary Reliance Power (R-Power) have said
 
that the recent move by the State Bank of India (SBI) to classify the loan account of Reliance Communications (R-Com) as “fraud” will not affect their business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders.
 
R-Infra and R-Power are separate and independent listed entities with no business or financial linkage to R-Com, both companies said in separate stock exchange filings on Thursday.
 
Further, Anil Ambani is not on the board of R-Infra and R-Power.
 
Accordingly, any action taken against R-Com has no bearing or impact on the governance, management, or operations of R-Infra and R-Power, the two companies claimed. 
 

Also Read

Reliance Infra, Coastal Mechanics tie up to tap India’s defence MRO sector

Reliance Infra, Coastal Mechanics tie up to tap India's defence MRO sector

Anil Ambani

Reliance Defence bags export order worth ₹600 cr from Germany's Rheinmetall

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra subsidiary settles ₹273 crore debt obligation to Yes Bank

Reliance Infra arm JRTR pays Yes Bank Rs 273 cr for debt settlement

Reliance Infra arm JRTR pays Yes Bank ₹273 cr for debt settlement

Dassault Reliance Aerospace expects a windfall from Indo-France Rafale deal

ADAG stock, Reliance Infra, up 5% in weak market; what's behind the rally?

 
On Wednesday, R-Com disclosed to the exchanges that the SBI has decided to classify the company’s loan account as “fraud” due to irregularities in the conduct of the account.
 
The SBI is also set to report both the account and Ambani, a director at R-Com, to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
“We have taken cognisance of the responses (wherever received) to our show-cause notice (SCN), and after due examination of the same it is concluded that sufficient reasons have not been provided by the respondent, to explain the non-adherence to the agreed terms and conditions of the loan documents or the irregularities observed in the conduct of the account of Reliance Communications to the satisfaction of the bank,” SBI said in a letter to RCom on June 23, which the company received on June 30.
 
The company has, however, clarified that the classification of “fraud” by SBI is not expected to have any impact on it and that it is seeking legal advice on the same.
 
Besides, R-Com is undergoing a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. A resolution plan has been approved by the committee of creditors of the company and is presently awaiting approval of the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench.
 
A meeting of the committee of the company’s creditors has been scheduled to be on Friday. 

More From This Section

ONGC

ONGC to partner with Mitsui OSK Lines to build two ships to import ethane

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance to consolidate consumer brands under New RCPL subsidiary

MobiKwik

MobiKwik's subsidiary receives Sebi approval to act as stock broker

IEX

IEX Q1 power trade rises 15%, REC volumes jump 149% amid price drop

Marico

Marico estimates low-twenties percentage quarterly revenue growth

Topics : Reliance Infrastructure Reliance Power sbi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon