Two more HUL manufacturing units receive WEF Lighthouse recognition

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has designated Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) factories in Gandhidham, Gujarat, and Puducherry as Advanced Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Lighthouse sites, HUL said in its release.

HUL’s Dapada site had earlier received this recognition in 2022, followed by the Sonepat site in 2023 and the Doom Dooma unit in 2025. With this, the total count of HUL factories earning the Advanced 4IR Lighthouse recognition stands at five.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network honours the most digitally advanced factories that transform operations, enhance efficiency, drive sustainable growth and upskill their workforce.

The two sites run 4IR technology in almost every process, with more than 50 initiatives currently in place across the end-to-end supply chain.

Priya Nair, chief executive officer and managing director, HUL, said in the release: “We are delighted to begin the new year with a double honour from the World Economic Forum. This achievement reflects our strategic focus on leveraging advanced technologies to optimise operations, deliver superior product quality and set new benchmarks for innovation. These initiatives strengthen our competitive edge and create long-term value for our stakeholders, while contributing to a more sustainable future.”

“Competitiveness today is no longer defined by efficiency alone, but by the ability to sense, adapt and respond at speed,” said Kiva Allgood, managing director, World Economic Forum. “This year’s industrial transformation sites show how intelligence-led operations are being scaled to place resilience and sustainability at the core of how industry operates.”