Apollo Connect launched to provide connected healthcare ecosystem in India

Apollo Hospitals on Monday announced a pan-India expansion of its connected care programme, Apollo Connect, to provide the largest integrated healthcare ecosystem in India, the hospital said

Apollo Hospitals

"As care providers, the imperative for us is to collaborate and support each other to ensure no sick person goes untreated for lack of access to quality care," founder and chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Prathap C Reddy, said.

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Apollo Hospitals on Monday announced a pan-India expansion of its connected care programme, Apollo Connect, to provide the largest integrated healthcare ecosystem in India, the hospital said. 
Through this, Apollo aims to empower hospitals and nursing homes in both metro and non-metro areas to offer holistic and superior patient care. It rolled out services like eICU, diagnostics, surgical consultations, remote monitoring, clinical and quality training as well as accreditation support across India for the benefit of its connected care partner network, a release from the hospital said.
"As care providers, the imperative for us is to collaborate and support each other to ensure no sick person goes untreated for lack of access to quality care," founder and chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, Dr Prathap C Reddy, said.
"Since inception, we have been committed to making India healthier by building and providing the best healthcare solutions. Apollo Connect for us is one more step in that direction where we help patients get access to quality healthcare as close to them as possible, including but not limited to emergency care, diagnostics, remote monitoring as well as surgical consults among others," Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Sangita Reddy, said.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apollo healthcare

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

